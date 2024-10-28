Prenatal Cannabis Exposure Linked to Cognitive Difficulties in Children

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

With growing legalization and access to cannabis, concerns about its impact on child development are gaining attention, especially among health care providers. New research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital adds evidence on the potential risks of prenatal cannabis exposure, highlighting associations with cognitive and behavioral challenges in early childhood.

Study findings on cognitive and behavioral impacts

Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the study reports that children exposed to cannabis before birth exhibited weaker thinking and planning skills, as well as difficulties with impulse control, attention and aggression management. These behavioral skills are crucial for academic success and social interactions, making these findings particularly relevant as cannabis use during pregnancy remains a topic of concern.

Prenatal cannabis exposure Prenatal cannabis exposure refers to a fetus’s exposure to cannabis compounds while in utero, as a result of maternal cannabis use during pregnancy. Research suggests this exposure may influence brain development, potentially affecting the child’s cognitive and behavioral abilities. Impulse control Impulse control is the ability to resist urges and manage spontaneous reactions, allowing individuals to act in a thoughtful and controlled way. Poor impulse control can contribute to difficulties with learning and social behavior.

Methods used to evaluate child behavior

To assess potential impacts of prenatal cannabis exposure, researchers collected data from a diverse group of parents, examining behaviors and cognitive skills in preschool-aged children. Parent-reported behavior assessments and direct observations in a controlled play environment revealed consistent trends: children with prenatal exposure struggled more with regulating impulses, focusing and planning. Researchers noted that these issues align with earlier studies but may be more pronounced due to the increased potency of modern cannabis.

“Our findings were not surprising – they actually confirm and expand on longstanding evidence from previous research”

Dr. Sarah Keim

Clinical implications and recommendations

Health care professionals continue to advise against cannabis use during pregnancy due to the emerging evidence of possible developmental consequences. Although some pregnant individuals may turn to cannabis to manage symptoms like nausea and stress, researchers emphasize the importance of consulting a health care provider to explore safer alternatives.

“Although cannabis is a natural product, there are still many risks to using it during pregnancy”

Dr. Sarah Keim

Reference: Keim SA, Fried P, Yeates KO, et al. Prenatal cannabis exposure and executive function and aggressive behavior at age 5 years. JAMA Pediatr. 2024. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2024.4352



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.