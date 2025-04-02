Promising Drug Candidate Inhibits Hospital Germ Toxin

New approaches in the fight against antibiotic resistance
The concept of so-called “pathoblockers”, i.e. agents that target bacterial virulence mechanisms rather than the bacterium itself, is considered a promising approach. Since no selective pressure is exerted on the bacterium, the risk of development of resistance is significantly lower.
“Our results show that even large bacterial toxins can be specifically inhibited by small molecules – this opens doors for a completely new class of anti-infectives,” adds Shekhar. Thanks to good manufacturing options and tolerability, the drug candidate H052 could be used in particular as an infusion preparation in hospitals – for example to prevent severe pneumonia in high-risk patients.
Reference: Shekhar A, Di Lucrezia R, Jerye K, et al. Highly potent quinoxalinediones inhibit α-hemolysin and ameliorate Staphylococcus aureus lung infections. Cell Host Microbe. doi: 10.1016/j.chom.2025.03.006
This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.