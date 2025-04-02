Promising Drug Candidate Inhibits Hospital Germ Toxin

An international research group led by the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) has discovered a promising new drug candidate against severe lung infections caused by the hospital germ Staphylococcus aureus. The study, which has just been published in Cell Host & Microbe, describes for the first time how small molecules from the quinoxalinedione class specifically block the bacterial toxin α-hemolysin – a key trigger of tissue damage and inflammation.





Pneumonia caused by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus is one of the most dangerous infections that can occur in hospital. Particularly worrying are multi-resistant strains, against which many antibiotics are no longer effective. These pathogens are widespread worldwide and pose a major challenge even for modern healthcare systems. Despite intensive therapy, mortality among affected patients is over 20 percent.





“Even with effective antibiotics, infections with Staphylococcus aureus are often difficult to treat,” says Prof. Mark Brönstrup, senior author of the study and head of the ‘Chemical Biology’ department at the HZI. “Our novel strategy therefore does not attack the bacterium itself, but specifically neutralizes a toxin it produces. This opens up a new therapeutic perspective – especially for critically ill people at high risk.”

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The new research approach is aimed at the targeted inhibition of the key virulence factor α-hemolysin. Hemolysin is a protein that forms pores in cell membranes in the lungs, leading to the destruction of lung tissue and immune cells, inflammation and ultimately to a worsening of the disease. The researchers developed a miniaturized test system that allowed them to screen over 180,000 compounds for their ability to block the effect of α-hemolysin. Drug candidates from the quinoxalinedione class, in particular the compound H052, proved to be highly effective, both in cell culture and in animal models.





“Our goal was to develop a small molecule that neutralizes the toxin before it causes damage – and that is exactly what the quinoxalindiones do,” says Dr. Aditya Shekhar, first author of the study. ”It was particularly impressive that we were not only able to protect cells, but also significantly improve survival in infected mice.”





In the mouse model, the active substance was able to increase the survival rate in the case of an acute lung infection with the highly virulent S. aureus USA300 strain, both when administered preventively or therapeutically. At the same time, inflammatory markers and the bacterial load in the lungs of immunocompetent mice were reduced. The combination of H052 with the antibiotic linezolid was also effective.