We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Promising Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidate Identified in Mouse Study

News  
Published: January 18, 2023
 
Sarah Whelan
Representation of a brain, gradually breaking down from left to right.
Credit: iStock

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Promising Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidate Identified in Mouse Study"

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

A new study has identified a promising drug candidate that can protect neurons from degeneration in mouse models of Parkinson’s disease. The research is published in Science Translational Medicine.

Addressing an unmet need

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and over the last 25 years, the prevalence of PD has doubled, presenting a large health burden across the globe.


PD is characterized by motor problems i.e., problems with movement. These include slow movement, tremors and impaired balance – in some cases, PD can also cause cognitive problems including impaired memory and attention.


Previous studies have linked the development of PD to errors in a protein called alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein). When α-synuclein proteins fail to fold properly, they can be taken up into the affected neurons and activate an enzyme called cellular Abelson tyrosine kinase (c-Abl). Activation of c-Abl phosphorylates α-synuclein, which may in turn promote the progression of PD. Interestingly, other studies in models of α-synuclein-dependent PD have shown that inhibiting c-Abl may be a promising avenue to halt the progression of the disease.


Some existing drugs, such as levodopa and carbidopa, can help to manage the symptoms of PD, but there are currently no established therapies that can prevent or slow its progression.


In the current study, the researchers applied their own drug discovery strategy to design and test potential inhibitors for c-Abl, with the aim to develop new therapies that may limit the progression of PD.

RAMPing up drug discovery

The researchers used a method called “re-engineering approach with metabolism preserved” – or RAMP – to assess a library of potential c-Abl inhibitors. Their aim was to identify compounds that would more selectively inhibit proteins c-Abl1 and c-Abl2, and not other members of the c-Abl family of proteins.


Dr. Milton Werner, one of the lead authors of the study and CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics, explained this approach further: “RAMP uses existing pharmacological and chemical data to learn from an existing molecule and impart new properties based on rational structure–design principles. Source data for this approach treats a related molecule as a template for further modification in order to build in new features to give rise to candidates with improved pharmacological properties relative to the template.”


Promising molecules identified by RAMP were then evaluated in a mouse model to determine how much of the compound reached the brain and how effective it was at suppressing c-Abl. Based on their criteria, the researchers selected a compound named IkT-148009, which was well absorbed into the bloodstream when taken by mouth and was able to pass through the blood–brain barrier.


IkT-148009 also suppressed c-Abl activation and protected neurons from additional degeneration when given daily to mouse models of progressive, α-synuclein-dependent PD. Movement and motor function also improved in the mice within 8 weeks of starting treatment, alongside a reduction in the buildup of α-synuclein in the brain.


“We believe this validates IkT-148009 as a possible disease-modifying treatment of PD and alters the treatment paradigm for the disease,” Werner adds.

Next steps and clinical trials

Werner explains that the drug candidate is currently being evaluated in early Phase 2 trials in untreated PD patients. “We hope to learn that the drug is impacting various aspects of Parkinson’s disease following several months of daily treatment. We are also exploring the safety and tolerability of the drug in the treatment population. If successful, these studies will be expanded to longer-term treatment studies to evaluate efficacy in multiple treatment populations,” Werner concludes.


Reference: Karuppagounder S, Wang H, Kelly T, et al. The c-Abl inhibitor IkT-148009 suppresses neurodegeneration in mouse models of heritable and sporadic Parkinson’s disease. Sci. Transl. Med. 2023;0(0). doi: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abp9352


Dr. Milton Werner was speaking to Sarah Whelan, Science Writer for Technology Networks.

Meet the Author
Sarah Whelan
Sarah Whelan
Science Writer
More from this author >
Advertisement
Chosen for You
Scientist in a green rocket flying through solar system of pill-shaped planets
Infographic

Accelerating Drug Discovery: Set High-Quality Mass Spec to Warp Speed
Webinar

Precision qPCR and dPCR in the Discovery and Development of Cell and Gene Therapies
Illustration of a cell culture plate with various organoids linking to the area of the human body they are from.
Article

An Introduction to Organoids, Organoid Creation, Culture and Applications
Advertisement
Advertisement