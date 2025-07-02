We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Proteins in a Parasite-Specific Organelle Could Form Antimalarial Targets

Researchers have identified two proteins in an organelle specific to Plasmodium falciparum that could be used as drug targets.

News  
Published: July 2, 2025 
Original story from the University of California, Riverside
A malaria pathogen attacks a red blood cell.
Credit: National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease/ Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

University of California, Riverside-led team has made an advance in the basic understanding of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the deadliest form of human malaria, that could make novel, highly targeted anti-malarial therapies possible.


Led by Karine Le Roch, a professor of molecular, cell and systems biology, the team identified two key proteins inside the “apicoplast” — a unique, parasite-specific organelle found in P. falciparum — that control gene expression. These proteins belong to the RAP (RNA-binding domain Abundant in Apicomplexans) family of proteins. Far more numerous in parasites than in humans, RAP proteins play critical roles in regulating RNA molecules and translating them into proteins inside parasite organelles.


Using advanced genetic tools, the team created knockdown strains of P. falciparum to selectively deactivate the two RAP proteins, PfRAP03 and PfRAP08. The team found the loss of either protein led to parasite death, confirming their essential roles.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


The researchers also discovered that PfRAP03 and PfRAP08 specifically bind to ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules, respectively. These non-coding RNAs are fundamental to protein synthesis within the apicoplast.

“This is the first time anyone has shown how RAP proteins in the apicoplast directly interact with rRNA and tRNA,” said Le Roch, who directs the UCR Center for Infectious Disease Vector Research. “We’ve now shown mechanistically how these proteins regulate translation in an organelle that’s completely foreign to the human body.”


Le Roch explained that humans have six RAP proteins, but parasites like Plasmodium have more than 20.


“This evolutionary expansion suggests that RAP proteins may perform parasite-specific functions, making them exciting drug targets,” she said.


The study, published in Cell Reports, builds on the team’s previous research on RAP proteins in parasite mitochondria and represents the first detailed mechanistic analysis of their function in the apicoplast.


Unlike any structure found in human cells, the apicoplast is unique to apicomplexan parasites — a large group of single-celled organisms that includes PlasmodiumToxoplasma gondii, and Babesia. This uniqueness makes it an ideal target for therapies that can eliminate the parasite without harming the human host.


“While the focus of our paper is malaria, the implications extend to other apicomplexan diseases like toxoplasmosis — dangerous especially to pregnant women — and babesiosis, a growing tick-borne threat in the United States,” Le Roch said. “This work exposes vulnerabilities across an entire class of parasites, revealing the molecular machinery these parasites rely on. If we can take it apart, we can stop these diseases before they take hold.”


Though no drugs currently target RAP proteins, Le Roch’s lab is working toward solving the 3D structure of these RNA-protein complexes, a crucial step toward structure-guided drug design.


“Our research is a step toward future therapeutic strategies,” Le Roch said. “By targeting essential, parasite-specific proteins that have no human counterparts, we can develop drugs that are both effective and have minimal side effects.”


Reference: Hollin T, Chahine Z, Abel S, et al. RAP proteins regulate apicoplast noncoding RNA processing in Plasmodium falciparum. Cell Rep. 2025;44(7):115928. doi: 10.1016/j.celrep.2025.115928


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter