Psychedelics And Cannabis Show Promise in Eating Disorder Treatment

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

An international survey of more than 7,600 individuals with eating disorders has found that cannabis and psychedelics were among the highest-rated substances for alleviating eating disorder symptoms when used without a prescription. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, is the most comprehensive to date investigating drug use patterns among this population.



Led by researchers at the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics at the University of Sydney, the survey captured data from respondents across 83 countries. Participants were asked to self-report how various substances – both prescribed and non-prescribed – affected their eating disorder symptoms and general mental health.

Cannabis and psychedelics perceived as beneficial

Respondents reported using a wide range of substances. Cannabis and psychedelics such as psilocybin (found in “magic mushrooms”) and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) were associated with perceived symptom relief, particularly among those with restrictive eating disorders including anorexia nervosa and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). Cannabis was noted for enhancing the rewarding aspects of eating, which may help counter the reduced food motivation common in these disorders.



Psychedelics, although used infrequently – typically once or twice annually – were described as having long-lasting positive effects. This aligns with existing literature on the potential of psychedelics to support treatment of conditions like depression and anxiety.



In contrast, prescribed antidepressants were widely used and considered beneficial for general mental health, but were not highly rated for directly addressing eating disorder symptoms. Meanwhile, prescription stimulants such as lisdexamfetamine, often used to treat binge-eating disorder (BED), received mixed reviews. They were positively rated by those with BED but poorly rated by individuals with restrictive-type disorders, likely due to their appetite-suppressing properties.

Alcohol and nicotine associated with negative outcomes

Substances including alcohol, tobacco, nicotine and cocaine were frequently used but generally rated poorly in relation to both eating disorder symptoms and overall mental health.



The research also highlighted high rates of psychiatric comorbidities among participants. Depression was reported by 65% of respondents, generalized anxiety disorder by 55% and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) by 33%. Dependence on drugs (15%) and alcohol (9%) was also noted.

Demographics and study implications

Most respondents were female (94%), with nearly 70% based in Australia, the United Kingdom or the United States. Among them, 40% had anorexia nervosa, 19% had bulimia nervosa, 11% had BED and 9% had ARFID. One-third had not been formally diagnosed but reported distressing eating disorder symptoms.



The researchers emphasize that while these findings do not support self-medication, they do point to the need for formal investigations. The Lambert Initiative is currently preparing a clinical trial on psilocybin for anorexia nervosa in partnership with the Inside Out Institute at the University of Sydney. A separate pilot study is nearing completion, exploring the use of cannabidiol (CBD) in adolescents with severe anorexia.





Reference :Rodan S, Maguire S, Meez N, et al. Prescription and Nonprescription Drug Use Among People With Eating Disorders. JAMA Netw Open. 2025. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.22406



