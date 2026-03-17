Repurposed Drug Shows Promise for Reducing Neuronal Death in Alzheimer’s Disease

Read time: 3 minutes

Results from a study by University of Colorado Anschutz researchers suggest that granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF)/sagramostim may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for neurodegenerative diseases (NDs), including Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The research was published in Cell Reports Medicine.

Unmet needs remain for people living with AD

With over 50 million people affected worldwide, NDs represent a major cause of global disease burden. While there are hundreds of NDs, each with its own multifactorial pathophysiology, they can generally be characterized by neuronal loss leading to cognitive decline. Dementia represents a large proportion of NDs, and within this category, the most common cause is AD. Within AD, beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles cause neuronal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and cell death. These changes lead to a progressive, irreversible decline in cognition, memory, and physical function.

AD was first described in 1906, yet biological determinants of disease progression remain scarce. Blood biomarkers are increasingly investigated, but their routine clinical use is limited. Until recently, treatment options focused on symptom management. Although disease-modifying therapies have recently been approved, they entail logistical burdens of administration and monitoring, high costs, and limited efficacy in advanced cases.

Biomarkers for neuronal death increase with age

Within the study, researchers identified suitable biomarkers for determining neuronal death: ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase (UCH-L1), neurofilament light chain (NfL), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP). Numerous studies support the use of these proteins as biomarkers of neuronal death and inflammation, with elevated concentrations observed in blood, cerebrospinal fluid, or both, in cases of damage and disease.





Biomarkers of neuronal death and disease identified in the study:

UCH-L1: An abundant brain protein with various responsibilities, including supporting neuronal connections and overall brain cell health.

NfL: A structural protein within the brain that gives nerve fibers (axons) structure and strength.

GFAP: A filament protein; it forms the “skeleton” of astrocytes, support cells in the brain





University of Colorado researchers built upon this knowledge by conducting a cross-sectional study of 317 healthy controls, finding that plasma levels of UCH-L1 and NfL increase exponentially from early life. Furthermore, GFAP levels rose sharply after age 40.

Dr. Huntington Potter, senior study author, remarked, “These findings suggest that the exponentially higher levels of these markers with age, likely accelerated by neuroinflammation, may underlie the contribution of aging to cognitive decline and AD.”

Interestingly, the team also observed a faster increase in UCH-L1 and GFAP in females compared to males. This is of interest given the increased risk of AD in women; although the sex difference was significant, the association was weak and requires further validation.

Sargramostim showed promise for Alzheimer’s in humans and animals

GM-CSF is an endogenous growth factor with a key role in hematopoiesis regulation—the process of blood cell production. A synthetic form of GM-CSF, sargramostim, is approved for the treatment of various conditions, including patients with low white blood cell counts following chemotherapy.

The researchers investigated the role of sargramostim in the treatment of mild-to-moderate AD. Using the aforementioned biomarkers, along with amyloid beta (Aβ)40, Aβ42, and total tau, they monitored for changes during and after the treatment course.

Sargramostim for AD trial details In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, patients received treatment subcutaneously five days a week for three weeks. Follow-ups were scheduled for 45 and 90 days after the end of treatment.

Notably, at the end of treatment (EOT), UCH-L1 decreased by over 40%, while total tau reduced by 24%.

“When people with AD were given sargramostim in the clinical trial, their blood levels of the UCH-L1 measure of neuronal cell death dropped by 40% – in our study, this was similar to levels seen in early life,” Potter said.

While improvements in these biomarkers were not sustained in the long term, memory changes were. Participants receiving sargramostim demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores, a measure of cognitive impairment, at EOT compared with baseline and the placebo group. The difference between the treatment and placebo groups was maintained until the first follow-up. However, other cognitive measures showed no significant change.

Advertisement

Finally, to determine the effect of sargramostim on the brain, researchers studied hippocampal sections of AD mouse models treated with GM-CSF. Using immunohistochemical staining to assess GFAP levels and caspase-3, a marker of apoptosis, they concluded that, within some brain regions, neuronal apoptosis was decreased with treatment compared to placebo.

Longer-term trials underway for promising Alzheimer’s treatment

One key takeaway from this study is that plasma UCH-L1 may be a sensitive biomarker, not only for detecting neuronal disease, but also for monitoring the therapeutic efficacy of treatment strategies.

Furthermore, findings supported the utility of existing biomarkers. Although NfL and GFAP did not decrease as anticipated, researchers concluded that this may be due to UCH-L1's comparatively shorter half-life. Therefore, longer-term studies are required to monitor the effect of sargramostim on these biomarkers.

Additionally, given the lack of sustained reduction in UCH-L1 beyond the EOT, future studies will need to investigate whether cognitive changes persist long-term following discontinuation or whether continuous treatment regimens are required. Regarding cognitive improvements, findings would be more robust if changes had been observed across multiple cognitive assessments rather than the MMSE alone.

However, the results highlight a promising therapeutic approach for AD, and a second, longer-term trial is currently underway.

“This drug improved one measure of cognition and reduced a blood measure of neuron death in people with AD in a relatively short period of time in its first clinical trial,” said Potter.

The authors emphasize that these findings are preliminary, and until research is complete and reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, the drug should not be prescribed or used for any unapproved purposes.





Reference: Sillau SH, Coughlan C, Ahmed MM, et al. Blood measure of neuronal death is exponentially higher with age, especially in females, and halted in Alzheimer’s disease by GM-CSF treatment. CR Med. 2025;0(0). doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2025.102525



This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of Colorado, Anschutz. Material has been edited for length and content.