We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Researchers Discover Why Food Tastes Different During Some Cancer Treatments

Scientists reveal how cancer treatment alters taste bud composition.

News  
Published: April 22, 2026 
Original story from the University of Colorado, Anschutz
Close-up of person biting into half a lemon, against a blue background.
Credit: Engin Akyurt / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz may have identified why many cancer patients say food suddenly tastes unpleasant during treatment.


The study, published today in Development, found that a class of targeted cancer drugs known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) can change how taste buds are maintained - reducing the ability to taste sweet foods and altering flavor perception overall. While the study was conducted in animal models, researchers believe similar changes likely occur in humans.


The findings offer the clearest explanation to date for a common but often overlooked side effect of cancer treatment.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now

What researchers found

Using mouse models and lab-grown taste tissue, scientists studied the cancer drug cabozantinib and discovered:


  • Taste buds as a whole were not damaged or reduced in number by drug treatment
  • The composition of cells inside taste buds shifted
  • Drug treatment reduced the number of cells that detect sweet tastes
  • Drug treatment increased the number of cells that detect bitter and savory (umami) tastes
  • Mice lost their preference for sweet-tasting solutions


Researchers identified an unexpected cause: a protein called KIT.


While TKIs are used to block cancer growth pathways, they also unintentionally block KIT - an important regulator of taste cell development.


When KIT is blocked:


  • Sweet-sensing cells fail to develop properly
  • Bitter/umami-sensing taste cells take their place


The proportion of sweet and bitter taste bud cells is very tightly controlled. When this proportion is altered, taste perception may drastically change.


“If you lose the sweet component of everything you eat, your entire sense of taste becomes distorted,” said senior author Linda Barlow, PhD, professor of cell and developmental biology at CU Anschutz.

Why it matters

TKIs are important anti-cancer drugs that significantly extend survival in several types of advanced cancers. However, an estimated 10% to 50% of patients taking these drugs experience taste changes, known as dysgeusia.


Though often considered minor, the impact of dysgeusia can be significant:


  • Loss of appetite
  • Weight loss
  • Poor nutrition
  • Social withdrawal and reduced quality of life


Blue scientific background featuring a stylized DNA double helix, with the title displayed prominently in the foreground
Blue scientific background featuring a stylized DNA double helix, with the title displayed prominently in the foreground
AI-Enabled Standardization for Scalable Cell & Gene Therapy Trial Matching
Discover how a fine-tuned GPT-4o agentic AI platform extracts oncology data from unstructured EHRs, standardizes it to mCODE 3.0, and automates patient pre-screening and trial matching to accelerate cell and gene therapy clinical trial enrollment.
View Webinar
Advertisement

“It’s difficult for them to enjoy a meal with their family and friends,” Barlow said. “Nothing tastes good to them so they withdraw and become isolated. Isolation leads to depression.”


Study co-author Elaine Lam, MD, professor of medicine and medical oncology at the CU Anschutz Cancer Center, said the drugs are meant to block blood vessels developing in tumors, effectively starving them. Unfortunately, they also cause unintended consequences.


“People don’t eat and they lose weight. This sometimes leads us to reduce or interrupt the dose of their drugs,” said Lam, a kidney cancer specialist. “This research is important because it identifies the underlying mechanisms that affect taste. Now we have to figure out the best way to treat this.”


Lam said possible solutions include designing cancer drugs that avoid blocking KIT or developing treatments to protect taste function.

What’s next

Future research will focus on confirming these findings in patients and identifying ways to prevent or reduce taste changes.

Bottom line

Targeted cancer drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors may not destroy taste buds-but they can change their cellular makeup, shifting the balance away from sweet-sensing cells and potentially changing how food tastes.


Reference: Piarowski CM, Scott JK, Wilson CE, et al. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors affect sweet taste and dysregulate fate selection of specific taste bud cell subtypes via KIT inhibition. Development. 2026;153(8):dev205259. doi: 10.1242/dev.205259

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Related Topic Pages
Anticancer Therapies
Pharmacovigilance
Behavioral Neuroscience
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter