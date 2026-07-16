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Researchers Investigate Cardiomyocyte YBX1 Knockout for Heart Disease

A new study suggests precision targeting of YBX1 may protect the heart without the side effects of broader elimination.

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Published: July 16, 2026 
Original story from Masonic Medical Research Institute
Anatomical heart model displaying the chambers, small blood vessels, and large veins and arteries.
Credit: Jesse Orrico / Unsplash.
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Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, making the search for safer and more effective treatments more important than ever. Researchers at Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) have taken an important step toward that goal with a new study that sheds light on how targeting a specific protein in heart muscle cells may help protect the heart while avoiding unwanted side effects.


Published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, the study from the Wu Lab examined the role of a protein known as YBX1 in cardiomyocytes, the specialized muscle cells responsible for pumping blood throughout the body. 

Why This Heart Disease Research Matters

Many proteins perform different functions depending on the type of cell in which they are found. Previous studies suggested that completely eliminating YBX1 throughout the heart could have harmful effects, whereas reducing YBX1 levels has also been shown to alleviate heart disease in a preclinical animal model. The MMRI research team wanted to determine whether it would be safe to target the protein only in cardiomyocytes.

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Using a newly developed cardiomyocyte-specific YBX1 knockout model, the researchers discovered that removing YBX1 only from heart muscle cells did not cause harmful changes to the heart’s structure or reduce its ability to function normally.


These findings suggest that therapies designed to target YBX1 only in cardiomyocytes could help protect the heart from disease-related damage while avoiding the risks associated with suppressing the protein throughout the entire heart.

A Step Toward More Precise Heart Disease Treatments

As researchers continue to develop precision medicine approaches, comprehending how individual cell types contribute to heart disease has become increasingly important.


“Understanding how individual cardiac cell types contribute to heart disease is essential for designing precision therapies,” said Tongbin Wu, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biomedical Research and Translational Medicine at MMRI and senior author of the study. “Our work demonstrates that YBX1 plays very different roles depending on the cell type and shows that cardiomyocyte-specific targeting of YBX1 could offer a safer approach to treating heart disease than more broadly suppressing the protein throughout the heart.”


While additional research is needed before these findings can be translated into future treatments, the study provides important evidence that cell-specific therapies may offer a safer path forward for combating heart disease.

Advancing Cardiovascular Research at MMRI

This study reflects MMRI’s ongoing commitment to advancing biomedical research that deepens our understanding of cardiovascular disease and supports the development of innovative therapeutic strategies. By uncovering how individual cell types contribute to heart health, MMRI scientists are helping lay the foundation for future discoveries that could improve lives around the world.


Reference: Stanley EV, Han Z, Sassower R, et al. Myocardial YBX1 is dispensable for cardiac development and function. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol. 2026;330(6):H2014-H2024. doi: 10.1152/ajpheart.00135.2026

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