Researchers Successfully Treat Rare T-Cell Lymphoma for the First Time

Mount Sinai researchers pioneer the first targeted therapy for rare T-cell lymphoma after CAR T-cell treatment.

Published: August 22, 2025 
Original story from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
A scanning electron microscopy image of malignant cancer cells in pink.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

A team of researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has successfully treated a rare and aggressive T-cell lymphoma that developed after CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma, marking a first in the field of hematologic cancer research. The findings were published in the August 21 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. 


CAR T therapy, which reprograms a patient’s immune cells to attack cancer, has shown transformative results in treating multiple myeloma. However, in rare cases, serious complications such as secondary cancers can occur. In this groundbreaking case, a 51-year-old patient went into complete remission from myeloma following B-cell maturation antigen CAR T treatment but subsequently developed rapidly progressing T cell lymphoma in his skin, blood, and bone marrow. 


Using advanced genetic and immunologic screening techniques developed at Mount Sinai, the research team identified a combination of compounds approved by the Food and Drug Administration that were capable of targeting the lymphoma. Notably, they discovered that the antibody drug anti-CCR4 (never before used in this context) was effective in eliminating the patient’s cancer. Today, the patient remains in remission from both multiple myeloma and lymphoma. 


“This is the first reported case of successfully using targeted therapy to treat a CAR positive T-cell lymphoma,” said senior author Samir Parekh, MD, Director of the Center of Excellence for Multiple Myeloma at The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “It highlights the importance of monitoring for secondary cancers and leveraging precision medicine to respond quickly when they emerge.” 


Mount Sinai researchers are continuing to investigate the biology of these rare side effects and developing safer and more durable CAR T treatments for patients with multiple myeloma. 


Reference: Aleman Adolfo, Van Oekelen Oliver, Melnekoff David T., et al. Targeted therapy of CAR+ T-cell lymphoma after anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy. NEJM. 2025;393(8):823-825. doi: 10.1056/NEJMc2504588


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

