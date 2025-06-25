We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Semaglutide Improves Weight Loss in Type 1 Diabetes Patients

The study represents the first randomized clinical trial exploring semaglutide use in people with Type 1 diabetes.

News  
Published: June 25, 2025 
Original story from Indiana University
A close up of an injection pen for semaglutide.
Credit: Haberdoedas/ Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A clinical trial led by an Indiana University School of Medicine researcher found that weekly doses of semaglutide — a medication typically prescribed to Type 2 diabetes patients — improved blood sugar levels and weight loss for adult Type 1 diabetes patients who use automated insulin delivery systems and have a body mass index of 30 or higher.


The results, published Monday in NEJM Evidence, represent the first randomized clinical trial exploring semaglutide use in people with Type 1 diabetes, for whom the drug is not currently FDA approved.


"We found that semaglutide was effective in improving time spent in the target blood sugar range and reduction in body weight compared to placebo group," said Viral Shah, MD, lead study author and IU School of Medicine professor of medicine.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Researchers in the 26-week, double-blind study found that 36% of the 36 patients taking semaglutide:

  • Achieved target blood glucose levels of over 70% time spent in range of 70 to 180 mg/dl.
  • Reduced time spent with low blood sugar (lower than 70 mg/dl) to less than 4%.
  • Lost at least 5% of their body weight.


None of the 36 patients taking a placebo achieved all three of these milestones. 

Those patients taking semaglutide lost an average of 20 pounds without any observed severe complications.


There were two severe hypoglycemia events in each group and no diabetic ketoacidosis was reported.


Semaglutide is part of a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, receptor agonists. Although introduced as a Type 2 diabetes medication, it has recently gained prominence as a weight-loss drug.


"We hope that our trial will encourage the industry to conduct a regulatory approval trial so that this drug could be available as an adjunct to insulin therapy to optimize Type 1 diabetes management," Shah said.


Reference: Shah Viral N., Akturk Halis K., Kruger Davida, et al. Semaglutide in adults with Type 1 diabetes and obesity. New Engl J Med Evid. 2025. doi: 10.1056/EVIDoa2500173


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter