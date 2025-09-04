We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Semaglutide Reduces Cocaine Use and Relapse in Rats

A drug already prescribed for type 2 diabetes and obesity may one day be used to treat cocaine addiction.

News  
Published: September 4, 2025 
Original story from University of Gothenburg
A white powder with the appearance of cocaine on a wooden table.
Credit: Maria Kovalets/ Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

One of the world’s most prescribed drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity, semaglutide also reduced rats’ motivation to keep taking cocaine. Scientists believe the drug may blunt cocaine’s ability to raise dopamine levels in the brain, lowering the sense of reward. Exactly how semaglutide works in the brain is still not fully understood. 


The study, published in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology, was based on experiments in which rats were trained to self-administer cocaine. On average, cocaine use dropped by 26 percent, relapse-like behavior by 62 percent, and motivation to seek the drug by 52 percent. 

Needs to be tested in humans 

The lead author is Cajsa Aranäs, a researcher at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg: 


“Our results show that an established drug can affect key behaviors behind cocaine addiction. We hope this could open the way for new treatments, but clinical trials are needed before we know if the same effect is seen in patients.” 

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

No approved drugs today 

Elisabet Jerlhag, Professor of Pharmacology at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, led the study: 


“There is a pressing demand for treatments for cocaine addiction. Currently, no drugs are available, and the risk of relapse is very high. If these findings in rats hold up in clinical trials, semaglutide could become the first pharmacological option to complement psychological therapy and support programs.” 


Several GLP-1 receptor drugs are currently approved worldwide, but semaglutide is the best known, sold under names such as Ozempic and Wegovy. 


Reference: Aranäs C, Caffrey A, Edvardsson CE, Schmidt HD, Jerlhag E. Semaglutide suppresses cocaine taking, seeking, and cocaine-evoked dopamine levels in the nucleus accumbens. Euro Neuropsychopharmacol. 2025;98:1-10. doi: 10.1016/j.euroneuro.2025.07.001


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter