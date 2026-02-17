Single-Dose DMT Shows Rapid Antidepressant Effects in Phase 2 Trial

Read time: 3 minutes

A powerful psychedelic, best known for its intense but brief effects, may offer a new way to treat depression.





In a Phase 2 clinical trial at Imperial College London, a single intravenous dose of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) reduced depressive symptoms compared with placebo. Improvements appeared quickly and persisted for weeks.

Why psychedelic DMT is being studied as a depression treatment

Major depressive disorder affects over 300 million people worldwide, and many patients do not respond to standard antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. These drugs can also cause weight gain, sexual problems, and sleep disruption, and they often take weeks to work. This has driven interest in treatments that act faster and help those who have run out of options.





More recently, psychedelic drugs have returned to clinical research. Psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms, has shown strong antidepressant effects in several trials. However, psilocybin sessions last several hours, and patients need close supervision throughout, which makes treatment difficult to scale.





DMT acts on serotonin receptors involved in mood, like psilocybin, but its effects are much shorter. When given by intravenous infusion, the psychedelic experience lasts ~30 minutes, which could make treatment easier to deliver in clinical settings.





“DMT shows promise as a potential antidepressant, although clinical evidence in MDD [major depressive disorder] remains limited,” said the authors of the latest study.





Earlier studies were small, often lacked a placebo comparison, and sometimes involved healthy volunteers rather than patients.





The team, led by Dr. David Erritzoe, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist at Imperial College London, wanted to see if a single dose of DMT, given with psychological support, could reduce depressive symptoms safely.

DMT rapidly reduces depression symptoms

The Phase 2a trial enrolled 34 adults with moderate to severe depression. In the first stage, participants were randomly assigned to receive either DMT or a placebo infusion. Neither the participants nor the researchers knew who received which treatment at this stage. Two weeks later, in the second stage, all participants were offered DMT.





The participants were given 21.5 mg intravenously over 10 minutes. Each participant also received psychological support before, during, and after dosing. Researchers measured depression severity using the Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.





After two weeks, depression scores had fallen significantly more in the DMT group than in the placebo group.





“The treatment demonstrated a rapid onset of effect, with improvements observed as early as the first assessment time point of one week,” said the authors.





Within one week, 44% of those given DMT met the criteria for response, compared with 6% in the placebo group. Remission rates showed a similar pattern.





During the follow-up period, improvements continued for up to three months, and exploratory analysis suggested effects could last six months in some participants.





A second dose did not appear to add extra benefit.





Side effects were common but mild, including nausea, headache, and anxiety.



There were no serious treatment-related adverse events. Temporary increases in heart rate and blood pressure were observed but did not cause medical problems.

Advertisement

Future directions for psychedelic DMT therapy

DMT’s short duration means therapy sessions could be completed in under an hour, compared with most of a day for psilocybin, potentially reducing costs and making treatment easier to deliver.





However, the findings need to be treated with caution. The trial was small, and blinding was also a challenge. DMT produces strong and obvious psychological effects, making it easy to guess who received the drug.





All participants also eventually received DMT, meaning that there was no placebo comparison beyond the first two weeks. Psychological support may also have contributed to improvements, making it hard to isolate the drug’s effects.





“Longer and larger trials, including comparisons with existing treatments, are needed to further evaluate the efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness of DMT in the treatment of major depressive disorder,” said the authors.





Future studies will need to compare DMT directly with other treatments, such as ketamine and psilocybin. Researchers will also need to determine how long the benefits last and which patients are most likely to benefit.





The study offers an encouraging but early signal. DMT may provide a fast-acting psychedelic option for depression; however, larger trials will determine if it can fulfill that promise.

Reference: Erritzoe D, Barba T, Benway T, et al. A short-acting psychedelic intervention for major depressive disorder: a phase IIa randomized placebo-controlled trial. Nat Med. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41591-025-04154-z

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Springer Nature. Material has been edited for length and content.