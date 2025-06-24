We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Spinal Microtissues Made From ALS Patients Enable Personalized Drug Screening

Researchers have generated “spinal microtissues” containing motor neurons and immune cells from stem cells.

News  
Published: June 24, 2025 
Original story from the International Society for Stem Cell Research
A blue sign with the letters ALS next to a model of a human brain.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fast-progressing neurodegenerative disease with an average survival time of three years and no effective treatments. In ALS, motor neurons in the spinal cord, which are required for muscle contractions, die off, leading to progressive muscle paralysis. The molecular causes of ALS are poorly understood, but neuroinflammation, a process of excessive inflammation fueled by immune cells in the spinal cord, is thought to contribute to motor neuron death in ALS. Reducing neuroinflammation may be a tractable way to treat ALS.


To be able to study ALS-linked neuroinflammation in the lab, the team of Elisa Giacomelli and Lorenz Studer with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, USA, generated “spinal microtissues” containing motor neurons and immune cells from stem cells. Their work was recently published in Stem Cell Reports. Interestingly, spinal microtissues made from ALS patients secreted more inflammatory proteins than microtissues from healthy donors. Further, motor neurons in ALS microtissues died off over time, recreating hallmarks of ALS pathology in the dish. To identify potential new treatments, the researchers tested 190 FDA-approved drugs in these microtissues and found that a specific class of drugs consistently brought the levels of inflammatory proteins in ALS microtissues back to levels measured in healthy tissues. Consequently, motor neuron death was reduced as well. These data suggest that the new microtissues will serve as scalable platforms for high throughput drug screening projects and for studying neuroinflammation in ALS in a patient-specific context.


Reference: Sonustun B, Vahsen BF, Ledesma-Terrón M, et al. Telmisartan is neuroprotective in a hiPSC-derived spinal microtissue model for C9orf72 ALS via inhibition of neuroinflammation. Stem Cell Rep. doi: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2025.102535

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

