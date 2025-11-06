Study Identifies Who Benefits from Schizophrenia Treatment

Each year, about 100,000 Americans experience psychosis, a serious condition that disrupts thoughts and perceptions so profoundly that it can distort a person’s sense of reality. Now—just over a year after the first new schizophrenia drug in half a century was approved—a study in Nature Mental Health looks at how patients respond to it, offering early clues for more personalized treatment.





The study, led by Michael Halassa, professor of neuroscience at Tufts University School of Medicine, analyzed electronic medical records from 49 patients hospitalized for schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar disorder with psychotic features. All patients were given the new drug, Cobenfy—a combination of xanomeline and trospium chloride—on top of their usual antipsychotic medications after standard treatments failed to adequately control their symptoms.





“The new drug targets different receptors in the nervous system than traditional antipsychotic drugs, which mainly block dopamine D2 receptors in the brain,” says Halassa. “Clinical trials showed the drug worked well compared with a placebo. But clinicians are still assessing how it performs as part of real-world care.”



