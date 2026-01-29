Study Reveals How Parkinson’s May Travel From the Gut to the Brain

Scientists have long theorised that Parkinson’s may start in the gut. This is because one of the first brain areas to be affected in the condition is the dorsal motor nucleus of the vagus nerve, which connects directly to the gut. But scientists have not known how the condition spreads to the brain.





The new study identifies a key role for gut macrophages – a specialised immune cell that act as first responders, eating or ‘engulfing’ and destroying harmful invaders – in helping toxic proteins travel from the gut into the brain.





The research, led by scientists at the UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL, showed that reducing the number of gut macrophages led to reduced spreading of toxic protein, and improved motor symptoms in mice. Published in the journal Nature, and funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the study suggests a new potential therapeutic approach for Parkinson’s that could enable intervention long before onset of motor symptoms.





Previous research has found that between 50-90% of people with Parkinson’s had gut symptoms long before their movement symptoms began, for example experiencing chronic constipation decades before diagnosis. Patients are grouped into ‘body-first’ and ‘brain-first’ depending on where disease starts, with the former accounting for around two thirds of people affected by Parkinson’s.





In the new study, the scientists isolated misfolded alpha-synuclein, the toxic protein implicated in Parkinson’s, from the brains of people who had died with Parkinson’s. They inserted tiny amounts of the patient-derived alpha-synuclein into the small intestines of mice and followed its spread from the gut into the brain.





They showed that gut macrophages engulfed alpha-synuclein, and began to show signs of dysfunction in their lysosomal systems, responsible for breaking down the cell’s waste material.





The researchers found that the macrophages then signalled to T cells, which are part of the body’s adaptive immune response. These “gut-instructed” T cells then travel from the gut, into the brain.





Importantly, when the researchers depleted the number of gut macrophages before injecting alpha-synuclein into the small intestine of mice, they found this resulted in reduced levels of toxic alpha-synuclein in the brain, compared to healthy controls – suggesting a possible therapeutic avenue: targeting these immune cells and preventing them from reaching the brain.



