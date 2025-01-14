Targeted Intervention Combats Bacterial Metabolism

Antibiotics are a double-edged sword – they should be as toxic as possible to pathogenic bacteria while being harmless to the cells of the human body. An international research team led by the Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland (HIPS) has now developed drug candidates that achieve precisely that. The new molecules target a metabolic pathway that only occurs in bacterial cells, thus sparing human cells. The team published its results in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.





Bacterial cells differ fundamentally in their structure from animal and human cells. For example, bacteria have a rigid cell wall, whereas human cells are surrounded only by a simple membrane. If a pharmaceutical agent targets cell wall construction, only bacterial cells are affected. This principle is an important basis for the development of antibiotics, since these should only act on the disease-causing bacteria, but not humans themselves. In their search for new active ingredients, a research team led by HIPS department head Prof. Anna Hirsch has now taken a closer look at a less obvious difference between bacteria and humans that has not yet been pharmaceutically exploited: the so-called methylerythritol phosphate pathway, or MEP pathway for short. The HIPS is a site of the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in collaboration with Saarland University.





The MEP pathway is an essential part of the energy metabolism of several bacteria, including the hospital germ Pseudomonas aeruginosa. If the MEP pathway in bacteria is blocked, for example by a drug, they can no longer produce a number of vital natural products and subsequently die. Human cells do not have the MEP pathway and would therefore not be affected by a respective drug. In the search for such an active substance, Hirsch's team together with the group of Franck Borel (University of Grenoble) as part of a consortium funded by the European Union has analyzed the individual steps of the MEP in great detail. Their focus was on the enzyme IspD, which is responsible for the third step in the MEP Pathway. The researchers were able to solve the crystal structure of IspD from P. aeruginosa for the first time, thus gaining deep insights into its structural composition. With the help of the information obtained, the team was able to investigate how a specific chemical fragment binds to the enzyme. This so-called complex structure has enabled the design of optimized derivatives that make even better use of the binding pocket and thus bind more strongly to the enzyme.