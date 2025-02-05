Targeting Brain Pathways May Offer New Hope for IBS Treatment

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a prevalent gastrointestinal disorder that affects approximately 10% of the global population. Symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, gas and altered bowel habits, which can manifest as diarrhea, constipation or both. Despite its widespread occurrence, the precise causes of IBS remain unclear, leading current treatments to focus primarily on symptom management rather than addressing underlying mechanisms.





Recent research from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) in Japan suggests a potential new approach. A study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology on December 25, 2024, explored the effects of opioid delta-receptor (DOP) agonists, a class of drugs that act on the central nervous system rather than directly targeting the intestine. The research, led by Professor Akiyoshi Saitoh, examined whether modulating brain activity could alleviate IBS symptoms.





Opioid delta-receptor (DOP) agonists DOP agonists are compounds that selectively activate opioid delta-receptors in the nervous system. These receptors are involved in pain modulation, mood regulation and stress responses. Unlike other opioid receptors, such as mu-opioid receptors, delta-opioid receptors are not typically associated with strong addictive properties.

A novel animal model for stress-induced IBS

Psychological stress has been increasingly linked to IBS, particularly IBS with predominant diarrhea (IBS-D). Saitoh’s research team previously developed a mouse model that mimics stress-induced IBS-D using a technique called chronic vicarious social defeat stress (cVSDS). In this model, mice repeatedly witness aggressive encounters between other mice, leading to prolonged psychological stress. These mice exhibit heightened pain sensitivity and increased intestinal motility – key characteristics of IBS-D – despite the absence of structural damage to their digestive organs.

Insular cortex The insular cortex is a region of the brain that plays a role in processing emotions, pain perception and interoception (the body’s awareness of internal states). It is thought to be involved in conditions such as anxiety, depression and visceral pain disorders, including IBS. Chronic vicarious social defeat stress (cVSDS) cVSDS is an experimental model used in animal studies to simulate chronic psychological stress. In this model, mice repeatedly observe aggressive interactions between other mice, leading to stress-induced behavioral and physiological changes. This method is often used to study stress-related disorders, including anxiety, depression and IBS.





Using this model, the researchers sought to determine whether DOP agonists could mitigate IBS symptoms by influencing stress-related brain pathways. They focused on the insular cortex, a brain region involved in pain perception and emotional processing, and examined how DOP agonists affected neurotransmitter activity.

Examining the role of DOP agonists in IBS symptom relief

The team conducted a series of experiments to assess gastrointestinal function and neurotransmitter changes following DOP agonist administration. One method involved tracking the movement of a charcoal meal through the intestine to measure motility. In another set of experiments, the researchers used in vivo brain microdialysis to measure neurotransmitter levels in the insular cortex.





The findings showed that exposure to stress increased levels of glutamate, a neurotransmitter involved in excitatory signaling, within the insular cortex. However, administration of DOP agonists normalized these levels. Additionally, treatment with these compounds reduced abdominal pain and helped regulate bowel movements in the IBS model mice. Notably, applying DOP agonists directly to the insular cortex produced similar symptom improvements as systemic treatment, reinforcing the idea that the central nervous system plays a key role in stress-induced IBS.

Implications for future IBS treatments

These findings suggest that targeting DOP receptors in the brain could be a viable strategy for treating IBS symptoms associated with stress. Current IBS therapies – such as laxatives, antidiarrheals, analgesics and antispasmodics – focus primarily on symptom control and often do not address the underlying stress-related factors. In contrast, DOP agonists may provide dual benefits by alleviating gastrointestinal distress while also mitigating stress-related neural activity.





Further research will be necessary to determine whether these findings can be translated to human patients. Future clinical studies will be required to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DOP agonists for IBS treatment. Additionally, understanding the precise role of stress-related neurotransmitter regulation in IBS could offer new insights into the broader relationship between brain function and gut health.





Reference: Yoshioka T, Kimiki S, Yamazaki M, et al. Agonists of the opioid δ‐receptor improve irritable bowel syndrome‐like symptoms via the central nervous system. British J Pharmacol. 2024:bph.17428. doi: 10.1111/bph.17428



