TGFβ Inhibition Improves Disease Markers in Rare "Butterfly Skin" Condition

Read time: 4 minutes

“Butterfly skin,” the term commonly used to describe epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is quite the contradiction to the condition itself.



While butterflies are often associated with freedom, and are widely perceived as gentle creatures, a diagnosis of EB is associated with physical limitation and pain.





The TREAT-EB program represents a collaboration between researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association (DEBRA). The program aims to develop a line of preclinical EB models to accelerate the development of medicines for the condition. In their most recent study, published in EMBO Molecular Medicine, the team demonstrated a promising therapeutic strategy facilitated by these models.

Rare disease research suffers from limited resources

EB is the overarching name for a group of inherited genetic disorders that affect the skin and mucous membranes.





While the conditions under this umbrella term vary pathologically, they share a common thread: a genetic mutation causing individuals to lack essential proteins that normally act as the “glue” holding skin layers together.





As a result, their skin becomes fragile. Even soft touch can cause pain, skin tearing, and open wounds, hence the name “butterfly skin.”





EB can be diagnosed at various timepoints: prenatally (before birth) when there are clear risk factors, at birth based on symptomatic presentation, or even later in adult life if symptoms are mild.





It is estimated that ~30,000 individuals live with the condition in the United States. Regardless of age at diagnosis or EB subtype, it is currently incurable. Individuals must learn to cope with symptoms that range from inconvenient to profoundly disabling.





The condition is classified as a rare disease, and as such, drug development has been a challenge. One significant barrier has been a lack of reliable preclinical models.





Dr. Emanual Rognoni, senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, explained: “For common diseases we already have well-established models and decades of published data to work from.”





“Little of this exists for rare diseases, so if you’re a scientist trying to develop a drug for EB you first need to create a preclinical model before you can even get started on your research,” he continued.

Building models that lead to breakthroughs

The TREAT-EB program aims to address barriers to EB research by providing preclinical disease models for both academics and industry.





While “preclinical models as a service” is common practice for high-prevalence conditions with greater disease burden and higher financial incentives, this is a first-of-its-kind approach in EB research.





Although the high-level pathophysiology of EB is established, the new models have provided insights into disease mechanisms at body-site-specific and skin-cell subpopulation levels. This guided researchers to a promising therapeutic approach for junctional EB (JEB).





Dr. Matthew Caley, senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, explained their findings: “When healthy skin gets damaged, our papillary fibroblasts [a type of skin cell] promote healing by telling cells in the outer layer of the skin to produce αvβ6 integrin, a protein which activates TGFβ to heal wounds.”





“Too many of these fibroblasts means too much TGFβ signaling, which worsens the excessive blistering and highly fragile skin already associated with EB,” he continued.





Junctional epidermolysis bullosa, TGFβ, and integrin αvβ6 explained Junctional epidermolysis bullosa affects the basement membrane zone, where the outer layer (epidermis) and middle layer (dermis) of skin connect.

Transforming growth factor (TGF)-β is a cytokine widely expressed across tissues. It plays multiple roles, including in wound healing and tissue homeostasis.

Integrin αvβ6 is selectively expressed by epithelial cells. Its main function is to activate TGF-β1, which helps regulate immune responses in the lungs, skin, and gastrointestinal tract, while maintaining epithelial stem cells in a resting state.





After confirming TGFβ's role in the JEB disease cycle, the researchers sought to target it directly with RepSox, a selective small molecule inhibitor of the TGFβ type I receptor.





“By inhibiting the TGFβ using RepSox, we were able to improve skin healing and reduce symptoms of the disease.” — Dr. Matthew Caley.





Advertisement

After treatment, αvβ6 expression decreased in the JEB models, and histological analysis demonstrated reduced blister size and frequency.





These findings translated to reduced skin inflammation in mouse models of JEB, and improvements in indicators of general health, such as weight maintenance.

Models facilitate momentum

Although at an early stage, this research represents a promising step toward addressing the underlying pathology of EB, rather than managing symptoms.





Aoife Regan, director of Impact and Charitable Programs at GOSH Charity, concluded: “This exciting discovery not only advances our understanding of the disease but also offers new hope that better treatments could one day improve the lives of children and families affected by EB.”





From a broader perspective, the preclinical models developed via the TREAT-EB program will facilitate wider research efforts. These models have the potential to increase industry interest in EB research, as validated, pre-existing models de-risk drug development and lower initial costs, helping restore the financial incentive balance in rare disease research.





However, even the best preclinical models do not match human biology.





While promising, the results from TGFβ inhibition will require further assessment to confirm the underlying mechanism and determine whether the approach is suitable for proceeding to human trials. However, the transition from preclinical to clinical development introduces additional barriers to rare disease research.





Reference: Khan MRA, Garcha P, Lapinska V, et al. Dermal papillary fibroblasts promote persistent granulation tissue formation in junctional epidermolysis bullosa. EMBO Mol Med. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s44321-026-00475-9

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Queen Mary University of London. Material has been edited for length and content.