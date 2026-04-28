Three Existing Drugs Show Potential in Preclinical Childhood Leukemia Models

Read time: 2 minutes

In research conducted in mice, scientists identified a trio of existing medicines as promising candidates for treating a rare and severe form of infant leukaemia caused by a genetic change called KMT2A::AFF1.



Repurposing these drugs could accelerate access to improved therapies while reducing the serious side effects associated with current chemotherapy regimens, experts say.



However, the research team from the University of Edinburgh emphasised the need for further studies and clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness of these treatments in patients. Rare condition

The leukaemia - known as KMT2A::AFF1 positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (BCP-ALL) - is characterised by rapid disease progression, a high risk of relapse and limited treatment options. Although intensive chemotherapy can improve survival rates, it can cause serious toxicities.



The condition is rare, accounting for a small proportion of childhood leukaemia cases, but it is the most common genetic driver of leukaemia in infants, occurring in the majority of cases diagnosed under one year of age.



The study examined three tiny molecules, known as microRNAs – miR-194, miR-99b and miR-125a-5p – which are found at unusually low levels in this form of leukaemia. When researchers restored these molecules in mice, they slowed the growth and survival of cancer cells, revealing new weaknesses that could be targeted with treatment.



The team identified three genes linked to the disease and discovered that existing drugs could block their activity. These included acetazolamide, tacrolimus and LB-100 – medicines already used or under investigation for other conditions. Safer alternative

In pre-clinical studies, all three drugs showed strong anti-leukaemic effects, significantly reducing the burden of disease.



Acetazolamide delivered particularly promising results, prolonging survival and improving the effectiveness of standard treatments when used alongside them. It also showed minimal toxicity in healthy cells, suggesting it could provide a safer alternative or complement to conventional chemotherapy.

