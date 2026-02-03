Trial Tests Immune-Boosting Nasal Spray for Respiratory Virus Protection

Last year, at least one million people in the U.S. were hospitalized for respiratory virus illnesses like the flu or COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of these individuals were at higher risk of getting infections due to living or working around young children who contract more respiratory infections. A new clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health (CVD) will test a new experimental intranasal spray designed to boost immune defenses and reduce illness from respiratory viruses.





The study is being conducted in collaboration with ENA Respiratory, the manufacturer of the novel therapy. The randomized double-blind Phase 2 trial aims to enroll 1,100 healthy adults ages 18 to 45 years who are at increased risk of upper respiratory virus infections due to exposure to young children or frequent close contact with others. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive the intranasal spray, called INNA-051, or a placebo spray to determine if INNA-051 is safe and works better than the placebo at boosting the immune response and preventing illness.





“This study represents a new approach to reducing illness from respiratory infections,” said Justin Ortiz, MD, Professor of Medicine and a respiratory illness specialist who is the UMSOM Principal Investigator for the ongoing trial. “Instead of targeting a single virus, INNA-051 strengthens the body’s early immune defenses, which may help mitigate disease caused by multiple respiratory pathogens.”





A non-vaccine, intranasal spray, INNA-051 works as a prophylactic drug designed to be taken weekly during cold and flu season. It is a TLR2/6 agonist, which works by priming the immune system’s first line of defense in an effort to accelerate the clearance of harmful germs from nasal passages before viruses can get a foothold in the body and cause an infection. INNA-051 is virus-agnostic, meaning that it can potentially help protect against a wide array of viruses, and acts in the nasal passages, the site of initial replication of common respiratory viruses, such as the flu, colds, and COVID-19. The study will investigate whether INNA-051 can reduce the severity or likelihood of illness during respiratory virus season.





“This trial exemplifies CVD’s commitment to conducting innovative clinical research aimed at reducing the burden of infectious disease. INNA-051 has the potential to protect those most vulnerable to respiratory viral complications, including persons with chronic lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes,” said James Campbell, MD, MS, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM and InterUMSOM Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, added: “Our researchers are aiming to demonstrate the exciting potential of TLR2/6 agonists to become the first prophylactic therapy against respiratory viral illness. Respiratory viruses continue to challenge our healthcare systems because they evade our body’s most fundamental immune barrier - the mucosal surfaces of our airways. A preventive approach that strengthens this frontline of defense has the potential to transform how we reduce viral transmission in the community and could help build resilience against future respiratory threats.”





