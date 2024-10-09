Unlocking Drug Delivery to the Brain With Microbubbles and Ultrasound

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

The brain is a stronghold, the central command center for the body, protected by the blood-brain barrier (BBB). This network of blood vessels and tissues acts as a biological gatekeeper, a selective filter that prevents harmful substances in the bloodstream from entering the brain’s complex ecosystem.





It’s protection that comes at a cost. While the BBB lets some things in — like water, oxygen, general anesthetics made of very small molecules — it also prevents many vital therapeutics from reaching the brain, limiting the treatment options for neurological problems.





But a multinational team of researchers led by Georgia Tech biomedical engineer Costas Arvanitis is tackling the challenge with a technique that combines microbubbles — tiny gas-filled spheres — and ultrasound technology. Their innovative approach aims to temporarily open the BBB, allowing drugs or immune cells in to take on the fight against disease, offering therapeutic hope for patients battling conditions like brain cancer or Alzheimer’s disease.

“We found that microbubble-enhanced ultrasound, an emerging technology that offers a noninvasive way to temporarily open the blood-brain barrier, allows blood-borne therapeutics to reach the brain,” said Arvanitis, associate professor in the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering and the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering.





The technique can potentially be fine-tuned to establish windows of opportunity to target brain diseases, he added. Costas and his collaborators describe their work in a recent edition of Nature Communications.

Bouncing Bubbles

Microbubbles, smaller than the diameter of human hair, have shells made of a lipid or protein. In healthcare, they’re often used to help enhance visibility in ultrasound, acting as contrast agents, illuminating details inside the body.





Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to create images. When microbubbles are exposed to focused ultrasound waves, they rapidly expand and contract. This gentle mechanical force shakes the protective barrier surrounding the brain, creating small openings for aid to pass through.





“Despite their simple structure, microbubbles have complex behaviors,” Arvanitis said. “They can resonate at specific frequencies, allowing us to manipulate their oscillations to enhance permeability at the blood-brain barrier. And their behavior also depends on their size and shell composition.”





For instance, microbubbles with elastic shells are more effective in increasing the permeability of the BBB. In their research, Arvanitis and his collaborators noted a 12-fold increase in drug delivery effectiveness using elastic-shelled (lipid-based) microbubbles.