We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Weight Loss Drugs May Also Improve Emotional Wellbeing in Overweight Users

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists may also offer benefits for emotional wellbeing in overweight users.

News  
Published: May 16, 2025 
| Original story from King's College London
A selection of drugs on a measuring tape, representing weight loss drugs.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

The research, published in JAMA Psychiatry, provides reassurance that use of GLP1-RAs, such as semaglutide, are not associated with any increased risk of psychiatric adverse events or worsening of depressive symptoms.


People living with obesity and/or diabetes are at an increased risk of poor mental health such as depression. This can have a knock-on impact, resulting in lower adherence to physical health medications, poor control of their blood sugar levels, and an increased risk of health complications related to obesity and diabetes. While there have been some concerns raised by health agencies about the potential negative psychological impact of GLP1-RAs, these reports have been inconsistent.


Researchers in this study identified 80 double-blind placebo-controlled randomised control trials representing 107,860 patients experiencing obesity and diabetes to examine their mental health outcomes, mental health related quality of life, and risk of psychiatric adverse events as a result of GLP1-RA use.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


When analysing the data, researchers found that use of GLP1-RA was not associated with a significant difference in risk of serious or non-serious psychiatric adverse events1, nor a change in depression symptoms compared to placebo. However, it was associated with improvements in mental health-related quality of life, restrained eating, and emotional eating behaviors.


Dr Toby Pillinger, an Academic Clinical Lecturer at King’s IoPPN and the study’s senior author said, “Living with obesity and diabetes can take a significant toll on both physical and emotional well-being. Our analysis of data from a large number of clinical trials shows that GLP-1RAs are not only safe from a psychiatric perspective but may improve mental health outcomes. As the use of these medications continues to grow, our findings provide important reassurance to patients and clinicians alike that these treatments can support both body and mind.”


Reference: Pierret ACS, Mizuno Y, Saunders P, et al. Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists and mental health: A systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Psychiatry. 2025. doi: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2025.0679


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter