Why Blood Clotting Malfunctions in IBD and How To Prevent It

Most research into IBD has focused on immune cells. But blood cells called platelets are another key contributor to IBD symptoms. In healthy people, platelets clump together into clots in response to injuries to stop bleeding, and don’t form clots otherwise. But in patients with IBD, platelets are on a hair trigger, ready to form clots at the slightest provocation.





Surprisingly, platelets from IBD patients weren’t clotting via the normal pathways that trigger clotting, says Rebecca Mellema, PhD, postdoctoral researcher in pathology and the first author on the paper. “It’s completely independent of what we would expect.”





“There’s an innate mechanism by blood vessels to tell platelets to stay quiet and not form a clot yet,” Petrey explains. “Once there’s injury or inflammation, that signal can switch over and tell them to form a clot. That’s the process that’s broken in IBD patients.”





IBD platelets appear to clot more often because they don’t have enough of a key protein called layilin, the researchers found. In healthy people, layilin acts as a molecular brake for clotting: it senses the difference between healthy and injured blood vessels and prevents platelets from clotting as long as blood vessels are intact.





But when the researchers deleted the layilin gene in mice, the brakes came off. Without layilin, platelets were extra sticky, forming clots when they shouldn’t.

The researchers also found that platelets from IBD patients only had about 60% of the layilin protein that they should, leaving them constantly on the verge of clotting.

A promising drug target