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Why do antidepressants take weeks to work when they change brain chemistry in hours?

Researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have identified a specific protein-building switch in the hippocampus that explains this frustrating delay.

Solving the time lag of antidepressants

Major depressive disorder is a leading cause of disability worldwide, yet the biological mechanisms behind its primary treatments remain poorly understood. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are the preferred first-line treatment option for most clinicians, but they present a frustrating serotonin paradox.

While these drugs increase serotonin levels in the brain almost immediately, patients often wait weeks or months to feel any improvement in their mood. This delay suggests that simply boosting a chemical signal isn't enough; the brain needs time to physically adapt.

“Our current knowledge regarding the precise therapeutic mechanisms of SSRIs at the level of distinct neuronal cell types and key molecules remains incomplete,” said the study’s authors.

Scientists knew the brain was changing, but they couldn't see exactly which cells were leading the charge. Previous research often looked at broad genetic changes across the whole brain, which can mask the subtle actions of individual cell groups.

The team at DGIST focused on the dentate gyrus, a small region of the hippocampus, which is important for mood regulation. They aimed to identify how this area adapts to chronic antidepressant exposure at a translational level, and to find the specific biological gate that controls when an antidepressant finally starts to work.

Antidepressants remodel neural protein production

The researchers used a technique called Translating Ribosome Affinity Purification (TRAP), which allowed them to isolate the translatomes of two specific cell types: mossy cells and granule cells. While traditional methods assess all the genetic material present, this approach only looks at the proteins being actively produced. It is a much more accurate way to observe cellular activity in real time.

The experiments revealed a sharp contrast between how the brain reacts to a single dose vs long-term treatment. When mice were given a single dose of the antidepressant fluoxetine, very little changed; however, after two weeks of daily treatment at 15 mg/kg, a specific group called hilar mossy cells (MCs) underwent a large shift. Their protein-making machinery kicked into high gear, while neighboring granule cells remained largely unchanged.

Chronic SSRI use caused mossy cells to churn out a neuropeptide called PACAP, which binds to PAC1 receptors on neighboring granule cells, triggering a chain reaction that helps the brain reprogram its circuitry.

PACAP (Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide) PACAP is a signaling neuropeptide that acts as a master regulator of stress responses and neural plasticity, helping neurons communicate and adapt to changes.

This sequence appeared to be the essential mechanism behind clinical recovery. Without this slow buildup of PACAP, the mood-lifting effects of the antidepressant did not happen.

The future of antidepressants

The discovery of translational reprogramming suggests that antidepressants aren't just chemical boosters; they help the brain physically rebuild itself through neuropeptides.

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The team also found that the PACAP-linked mechanism was much stronger in female mice, which provides a clue for understanding why men and women often respond differently to depression treatments, and could lead to sex-specific precision medicine in the future.

However, the study was conducted in mouse models, and while the hippocampal structures are similar, clinical trials are necessary to confirm if the PACAP pathway works the same way in humans. There is also the question of whether other classes of antidepressants follow this same path or if this is unique to SSRIs.

“We have shed light on why antidepressant treatment takes time to show effects by examining the efficiency of neuropeptide production from a new perspective,” said corresponding author Dr. Yong-Seok Oh, an associate professor at DGIST.

“Going forward, we plan to continue research toward developing next-generation rapid-acting antidepressants that can produce immediate effects by directly modulating not only serotonin but also the production and maturation of neuropeptides,” he said.

By bypassing the wait for natural reprogramming, researchers could create treatments that help patients feel better in days rather than months.

Reference: Oh SJ, Jang J hyeok, Roussarie JP, et al. Translational reprogramming of dentate gyrus peptidergic circuitry gates antidepressant efficacy. Mol Psychiatry. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41380-026-03461-2

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology. Material has been edited for length and content.