We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Why Some Pain Fades and Others Linger

A new study uncovers why some pain fades while chronic pain persists.

News  
Published: June 23, 2025 
| Original story from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem
3D digital illustration of a brain with neural connections, symbolizing pain signal transmission in the nervous system.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Why does some pain fade while other pain lingers for months or years? A new study from researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reveals a built-in "brake" system in the brain that helps calm short-term pain — and shows what goes wrong when that system fails. Published in Science Advances, the study offers new insight into why chronic pain persists and points to potential new directions for treatment.

How the Brain Handles Pain

The research, led by Doctoral student Ben Title under the guidance of Prof. Alexander M. Binshtok from The Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Medicine and the Center for Brain Sciences (ELSC) at The Hebrew University, focused on a small area in the brainstem called the  medullary dorsal horn

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now
, where pain signals are relayed from the body to the brain. The team discovered that during acute (short-term) pain, these brain cells activate a kind of braking mechanism — they reduce their own activity to prevent pain signals from becoming overwhelming.

A Clue in Potassium Currents

The key to this difference lies in a specific electrical current in the brain, known as the A-type potassium current (IA). In acute pain, IA increases, helping calm the neurons. But in chronic pain, IA stays low — and the neurons spiral into overdrive.

Toward Better Pain Therapies

Chronic pain affects over 50 million people in the U.S. alone. Current treatments are often ineffective or come with serious side effects. The Hebrew University team’s discovery could help lead to smarter, more targeted pain therapies, giving hope to millions who live with ongoing pain.

 

But in cases of chronic (long-term) pain, that brake fails. The same cells become hyperactive, firing off more and more pain signals.

 

“This is the first time we’ve seen how the same neurons behave so differently in acute versus chronic pain,” said Prof. Alexander M. Binshtok. “The fact that this natural ‘calming’ mechanism is missing in chronic pain suggests a new target for therapy. If we can find a way to restore or mimic that braking system, we might be able to prevent pain from becoming chronic.”

“This is the first time we’ve seen how the same neurons behave so differently in acute versus chronic pain (...) If we can find a way to restore or mimic that braking system, we might be able to prevent pain from becoming chronic.”



Prof. Alexander M. Binshtok

 Reference: Title B, Velasco E, Engelmayer N, et al. Opposite regulation of medullary pain–related projection neuron excitability in acute and chronic pain. Sci Adv. 2025;11(25):eadr3467. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adr3467


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter