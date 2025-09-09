Wireless Neural Interface Could Be Used for Drug Delivery to Deep Brain Regions

Read time: 2 minutes

A team of researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea has developed a flexible wireless neural interface that can deliver drugs directly to deep brain regions.





The fully implantable device may help overcome limitations associated with traditional drug infusion methods that rely on external equipment.





The research is published in npj Flexible Electronics.

Mimicking the body’s natural peristalsis

Led by Professor Kyung-In Jang, in the department of robotics and mechatronics engineering, the team designed the device using soft materials to support compatibility with neural tissue. It integrates a micro-pump and a microchannel system to control drug infusion with minimal risk of backflow.





To improve delivery accuracy, the researchers adopted a pump structure inspired by peristalsis, the wave-like muscular contractions of the gastrointestinal tract. This structure drives a unidirectional flow through a sloped nozzle-diffuser channel, allowing drug transport without reverse leakage. The device also includes a wireless module, enabling real-time control of both infusion rate and dosage.





Peristalsis The involuntary contraction and relaxation of muscles in the digestive tract, which together create a series of coordinated, wave-like muscle contractions that move food and other substances through the intestine.





The implant’s flexible architecture is a result of its fabrication using soft materials, which ensures good compatibility with brain tissues while also allowing for stable insertion and operation.

Device performance validated in brain phantom

To test its performance, the researchers used a "brain phantom" composed of agarose gel. These tests showed that the device delivered drugs consistently and without backflow. The wireless interface enabled the remote modulation of dosage, with precise control over infusion rates.





Agarose gel A porous gel made from seaweed extract used in laboratory settings to mimic the consistency of soft tissues. It is often used for simulating biological environments in preclinical experiments.





Unlike conventional systems that require external tubes and pumps, the wireless device developed by the DGIST team is fully implantable and self-contained.

Future plans and integration with monitoring systems

Although this study focused on preclinical models, the researchers suggest that future iterations of the technology may be adapted for personalized treatment strategies.





“The device developed in this study has enabled precise wireless drug delivery to deep regions of the brain," said Professor Jang. "Moving forward, we will verify its long-term stability for clinical application and expand it into a treatment platform for various neurological disorders.”





The research team suggests that future potential integration with electrodes and sensors could allow the device to monitor neural activity and trigger drug release in response to specific physiological signals. Such a platform could be used to treat intractable brain diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.



























