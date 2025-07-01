Your Genes Determine if Anxiety Medication Will Be Effective

Depression and anxiety are the most common psychiatric disorders in the world. Around 300 million people suffer from depression, whereas 301 million have anxiety disorder. That’s nearly 8 percent of the global population.





Unfortunately, many of these people are prescribed drugs that have no effect, when they first visit their doctor. Nearly half of all patients experience no effect of the drugs first given to them, making recovery a lengthy affair, lasting weeks or sometimes months.





But maybe there’s a possible solution to this problem.





Researchers from Germany, Sweden and Denmark have developed a way to predict which drugs will have an effect on anxiety or depression by making a simple genetic test.





By using so called polygenic risk scores (PRS) the researchers are now able to predict which patients will benefit from which drugs. All it takes is a genetic test.





That said, the technology has only been demonstrated using genetic databases for research purposes. Not on real patients, as yet.





But lead author of the study, professor Fredrik Åhs from the Department of Psychology and Social Work, Mid Sweden University in Sweden, hopes to do clinical tests in a near future.





- We believe this technology could be used to develop more targeted tests. The long term goal is a test that doctors can use to choose the right medicine, and looking at our genes is one way of doing it.





- We’re interested in looking into biomarkers as well. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll have a cheap and effective test that enables us to alleviate people’s suffering much faster.