Advances in qPCR: Pushing the Limits of Speed, Sensitivity, and Accuracy

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In the mid-1980s, the development of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) revolutionized molecular biology by enabling the rapid amplification of specific DNA sequences. Building on this, real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) emerged in the early 1990s, a technique that uses fluorescent dyes or probes to monitor amplification as it occurs.





“You need to be able to change the temperature and measure fluorescence,” explained Dr. Carl Wittwer, professor emeritus of pathology at the University of Utah. “If you have those two things, you can get cycle-by-cycle information that allows you to quantify the initial amount of target DNA in a sample.”





Today, qPCR—often combined with reverse transcription PCR—is widely used across research and clinical applications, including for gene expression profiling, pathogen detection, and genotyping. Its importance was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it played a central role in diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infections, with some platforms also supporting quantitative applications.

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“It’s essentially the workhorse of molecular biology,” said Dr. Stephen Bustin, professor of molecular medicine at Anglia Ruskin University. “In research applications, it is well-established—and in molecular diagnostics, it sits alongside immunological methods as a standard technology.”





Recent innovations in assay design and instrumentation are expanding the speed, sensitivity, and portability of qPCR, opening new opportunities across research, diagnostics, and field applications. At the same time, they are bringing renewed attention to persistent challenges in reproducibility, interpretation, and standardization of results.

Advancing qPCR speed for faster DNA amplification

Early PCR workflows, which relied on manual heating and cooling, could take several hours to complete. Over the past three decades, these long reaction times have been dramatically reduced.





“The speed of amplification is limited by the instrumentation—our ability to change temperature,” said Wittwer. “In the early 1990s, we sped up the temperature cycling, which brought run times down to 20 minutes, 15 minutes, or even 10 minutes.”





This pioneering work led to the development of an early qPCR system capable of completing runs in 15–30 minutes. Since then, platforms have evolved to 96- and 384-well formats, with improved detection systems enabling multiplexing of up to 5 or 6 targets simultaneously, supporting high-throughput analysis.





Wittwer and colleagues have continued to push these limits. By developing instruments capable of extremely rapid and precise temperature changes, they have demonstrated efficient amplification in under a minute. “Our record was 35 cycles in 14.7 seconds,” he said.





Such extreme approaches do not necessarily compromise performance. Faster cycling can improve specificity, while efficiency is maintained by increasing polymerase and primer concentrations. Rapid amplification can also be combined with high-resolution melting analysis to verify product identity.





“But what you do sacrifice is convenience,” Wittwer noted. “The instrumentation is not yet commercially available—you have to build your own, and like most prototypes, it is somewhat unwieldy.”





To address this challenge, his team has turned to microfluidic platforms. By integrating extreme qPCR with high-speed melting analysis into these miniaturized systems, they have demonstrated assays capable of delivering results in around a minute.





“The caveat is that microfluidics deals with very small sample volumes and so there are limits to its sensitivity,” cautioned Wittwer.





Beyond amplification itself, efforts to improve speed have also focused on simplifying sample preparation—historically a major bottleneck in clinical diagnostics. Crude preparation methods that bypass complex purification steps are paving the way for faster, more accessible testing, raising the possibility of home-based diagnostics.





“During the COVID-19 pandemic, several techniques showed that extensive sample preparation may not always be necessary,” said Wittwer. “While there are still concerns that inhibitors and contaminants could enter the reaction that might reduce efficiency, it will be interesting to see how this evolves over the next few years, particularly as people seek greater control of their own healthcare.”

Enhancing qPCR sensitivity for low-abundance targets

For most routine applications, sensitivity is rarely the limiting factor in qPCR. However, challenges emerge at very low copy numbers, where probability imposes practical constraints.





“It’s been known for a long time that properly performed PCR can detect down to a single copy,” said Wittwer. “But that copy actually needs to make it into your reaction. In practice, you need an average of about three copies present in a sample to reliably detect a target 95% of the time.”

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At these low concentrations, measurements become less precise, with increased variability and a greater risk of failing to detect the target altogether. It is in these scenarios—such as detecting very rare mutations, trace pathogens, or subtle copy number variations—that the limitations of conventional qPCR become most apparent.





A key recent development in this area is digital PCR (dPCR), which takes a fundamentally different approach to quantification than qPCR. Rather than tracking amplification kinetics in real time, dPCR partitions the sample into thousands of individual reactions, each scored as positive or negative at the endpoint. Statistical analysis is then used to convert these binary outcomes into an absolute count of target molecules.





This method may offer some potential advantages over qPCR, including increased sensitivity for detecting rare targets within a high background of non-target DNA, improved precision for detecting small fold changes, and increased robustness to PCR inhibitors. However, dPCR is generally viewed as a complementary method to qPCR rather than a replacement.





“For most applications, qPCR is sufficiently sensitive and accurate, if done properly, to give you a result that is biologically or clinically relevant,” said Bustin. “But if you want a very, very precise measurement, then dPCR is more appropriate.”





One area where dPCR may be particularly valuable is the monitoring of minimal residual disease through the detection of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA)—tiny fragments of genetic material shed into the bloodstream by surviving cancer cells after treatment. In this setting, dPCR enables highly precise tracking of changes in ctDNA levels over time—potentially enabling earlier detection of disease recurrence and guiding personalized treatment strategies.

Improving qPCR accuracy and reproducibility

For some experts, the next phase of innovation in qPCR is not about faster instruments or greater sensitivity, but about ensuring that results are reliable, comparable across laboratories, and transparently reported.





“We are very good at producing numbers,” said Bustin. “The challenge is to ensure that these numbers mean what we think they mean.”





A key factor in accurate data interpretation is amplification efficiency and whether it remains sufficiently consistent between targets, samples, and runs. In an ideal reaction, the target sequence doubles with each cycle, corresponding to 100% amplification efficiency.

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In practice, however, the efficiency can vary significantly, and failure to account for these differences can distort results. This is particularly consequential in relative quantification, where target levels are expressed either as a ratio to a reference gene within the same sample—typically a housekeeping gene—or normalized against a separate reference sample.





“If you’re not doubling each cycle and you try to determine how much material you started with, that’s going to vary according to the efficiency of the reaction,” said Wittwer.





Additional sources of variability can arise throughout the qPCR workflow, including inappropriate reference gene selection, insufficient controls, or the introduction of inhibitors or contaminants during sample preparation.





“We have a very powerful technique that is used by many people without sufficient understanding of how it should be applied,” said Bustin.





To address this challenge, the MIQE (Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative PCR Experiments) guidelines were introduced in 2009 and updated in 2025 to standardize assay design and reporting. However, despite widespread citation, practical adherence remains inconsistent, and incomplete experimental design and reporting continue to undermine the accuracy and reproducibility of the technique.

The future of qPCR

Technological advances point to a future of near-instant qPCR testing, with minimal reliance on specialized laboratory infrastructure or highly trained personnel. This has the potential to transform time-critical applications, such as point-of-care diagnostics, forensics, and environmental monitoring.





“An example is airport screening lines during disease outbreaks—where results in seconds are far more useful than results in minutes, let alone hours,” envisioned Wittwer.





However, as the technique becomes faster, more sensitive, and more widely accessible, its accuracy and reproducibility will be key to determining how effectively these innovations translate into real-world impact.





“The next phase of innovation is not just about doing things faster,” argued Bustin, “but ensuring that what we’re reporting actually means what we think it means.”