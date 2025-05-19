Alzheimer’s Risk Factors Examined in First North African Study

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Disease etiology and manifestation vary across different populations, which can have implications for diagnosis and treatment success. A growing number of research projects are prioritizing diversity in study recruitment and collecting biological data from a wider range of individuals. This can help scientists and clinicians understand population differences and tailor diagnostic and treatment procedures accordingly.





The North African Dementia Registry (NADR) is a new, large-scale project – the first of its kind – which will collect multiomics data from North African populations. The NADR aims to improve our understanding of how genetic and environmental factors contribute to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias in diverse global populations.





Spearheaded by The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), the project also has support from The Institute of Global Health and Human Ecology (I-GHHE) at The American University in Cairo (AUC), The UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, University College London (UCL) and a partnership with long-read sequencing technology provider, PacBio.





Technology Networks recently had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Vaibhav Narayan, executive vice president and head of strategy and innovation at the DAC, Dr. Mohamed Salama, MD, professor and NADR lead at I-GHHE and Dr. Mie Rizig, UCL NADR lead and clinical senior research fellow at UCL. We discussed the origins of the NADR project, why the collection of multiomics data versus single-omics data is critical and the future of AD research.