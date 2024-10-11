Behind the Scenes: The Hunt for the Oldest DNA

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 4 minutes

Scientists have been trying to extract and study ancient DNA for decades. However, the advance of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods that could sequence heavily degraded DNA fragments, plus new methods to extract DNA from samples without damaging it further, has helped the field progress and become as active as it is today.





Professor Eske Willerslev, a renowned Danish evolutionary geneticist, is a pioneer in ancient DNA recovery and analysis. Early in his career, he set out to search for ancient DNA remains in soil to bridge the gap between past and present species, and offer invaluable insights into the history of life on Earth.

“How can we travel back in time? Is there a time machine? Yes. It’s DNA. It’s ancient DNA,” Willerslev said.

Though Willerslev's ambitious approach initially faced criticism, he successfully recovered DNA from sediment samples that date back millions of years. This breakthrough has implications for how we understand extinct species, such as reindeers, hares, lemmings and even mastodons, spearheading a new era in genetics research. Ancient DNA offers insight into the history of our world, while also providing a roadmap for tackling ongoing threats to our planet, such as climate change.





For example, scientists at the University of Copenhagen analyzed ancient DNA from the Kap København Formation in North Greenland and identified a gene that enabled poplar trees to thrive in the extreme light conditions of the high Arctic. Led by Willerslev, they successfully inserted this gene into modern barley, engineering the crop to withstand hotter climates.





Niobe Thompson, an anthropologist, science host and film producer created a documentary – Hunt for the Oldest DNA – which premiered at the Science Museum in London on October 2, 2024. Ittells the story of Willerslev's dramatic quest to find the oldest DNA in partnership with the global publisher Springer Nature.





Colossal Biosciences, an American biotechnology and genetic engineering company, also features throughout the documentary. The company is working to de-extinct the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger and the dodo, while simultaneously developing novel genetic engineering approaches that have broader applications beyond de-extinction.



Technology Networks was invited to attend the premiere of Hunt for the Oldest DNA, where we had the opportunity to speak with key figures from the film about their contributions. Among those interviewed were Magdalena Skipper, editor in chief of the journal Nature, Dr. Beth Shapiro, internationally renowned evolutionary molecular biologist and chief science officer at Colossal, and Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of Colossal.