Behind the Scenes: The Hunt for the Oldest DNA
We spoke with the team behind a new documentary, “Hunt for the Oldest DNA” on the evolution and future of ancient DNA analysis.
Scientists have been trying to extract and study ancient DNA for decades. However, the advance of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods that could sequence heavily degraded DNA fragments, plus new methods to extract DNA from samples without damaging it further, has helped the field progress and become as active as it is today.
Professor Eske Willerslev, a renowned Danish evolutionary geneticist, is a pioneer in ancient DNA recovery and analysis. Early in his career, he set out to search for ancient DNA remains in soil to bridge the gap between past and present species, and offer invaluable insights into the history of life on Earth.
“How can we travel back in time? Is there a time machine? Yes. It’s DNA. It’s ancient DNA,” Willerslev said.
Though Willerslev's ambitious approach initially faced criticism, he successfully recovered DNA from sediment samples that date back millions of years. This breakthrough has implications for how we understand extinct species, such as reindeers, hares, lemmings and even mastodons, spearheading a new era in genetics research. Ancient DNA offers insight into the history of our world, while also providing a roadmap for tackling ongoing threats to our planet, such as climate change.
For example, scientists at the University of Copenhagen analyzed ancient DNA from the Kap København Formation in North Greenland and identified a gene that enabled poplar trees to thrive in the extreme light conditions of the high Arctic. Led by Willerslev, they successfully inserted this gene into modern barley, engineering the crop to withstand hotter climates.
Niobe Thompson, an anthropologist, science host and film producer created a documentary – Hunt for the Oldest DNA – which premiered at the Science Museum in London on October 2, 2024. Ittells the story of Willerslev's dramatic quest to find the oldest DNA in partnership with the global publisher Springer Nature.
Colossal Biosciences, an American biotechnology and genetic engineering company, also features throughout the documentary. The company is working to de-extinct the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger and the dodo, while simultaneously developing novel genetic engineering approaches that have broader applications beyond de-extinction.
Technology Networks was invited to attend the premiere of Hunt for the Oldest DNA, where we had the opportunity to speak with key figures from the film about their contributions. Among those interviewed were Magdalena Skipper, editor in chief of the journal Nature, Dr. Beth Shapiro, internationally renowned evolutionary molecular biologist and chief science officer at Colossal, and Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of Colossal.
Magdalena, what inspired Springer Nature to partner on this film?
A core part of our mission is to share high-quality research with the broadest possible audience, so naturally we want to make use of all available channels and types of media to reach as many people as we can. I think it’s important that science inspires, and this film is a great example of it.
The film was being made while the research was being undertaken and published, so Nature has been a part of the story from an early stage.
It is not often that we have an opportunity to see our author’s work highlighted in such a prominent way and with so much insight into the human side of research.
Dr. Willerslev’s research is bold and challenges traditional ideas. Do you think journals will change how they publish unconventional research like his?
At the very heart of what we do at Nature lies publishing bold research that challenges traditional ideas. We are always on the lookout for outstanding research that can be unexpected and even surprising at times. Of course, extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.
Everything we do, from editorial assessment to selecting external experts for peer review, to helping authors respond to their peers’ challenges is geared toward providing appropriate scrutiny.
One idea stems from the other. From the very early days of ancient DNA research, people have been fascinated by whether we can use this technology to bring extinct species back to life. In fact, while researching for my latest book, I came across the first New York Times article about ancient DNA. The author of that first paper was asked by the journalist whether it was possible to bring these species back. So, it's not a new question.
My 2015 book How to Clone a Mammoth is essentially a long-form answer to that question. It explores why de-extinction is difficult, the challenges involved and how we might overcome them. But it also highlights how ancient DNA research inspires us to think about the technological advances needed to develop new tools for biodiversity conservation. By looking into the past, ancient DNA can provide ideas about how we might modify the present to create a better future.
You’ve had an amazing career in academia and you’re now the chief science officer at Colossal. What has it been like working on de-extinction, especially with some skepticism around the idea?
Well, I'm also the lead skeptic, so I think I know where everybody's coming from. People are skeptical about whether de-extinction is even possible and, if so, to what extent. The key technologies we need to bring back extinct species – or rather, versions of them – are still developing.
We won’t be able to recreate a species that's 100% identical to the original. De-extinction isn’t a solution for extinction, but we can bring back certain key traits and create proxies of these extinct species. These proxies could help restore missing ecological interactions and support today's ecosystems as they adapt to rapidly changing environments. That’s what excites me most about this technology.
Ben, how does the film connect with Colossal’s vision for the future?
We announced earlier this year that there's not enough money going into ancient DNA, so we're trying to support that. We also announced that we spent about $7.5 million a year to support ancient DNA research. So, films like this, and these educational moments really bring more awareness, more technology, more money into understanding the past. This means we can plan better for the future which is critical.
The launch itself was crazy from a standout perspective. When we launched it, it went viral. We had hundreds of articles and billions of media impressions. People were insanely excited about it, and we had people that had just come from the woodwork that really wanted to help us. So that launch was a major standout moment for us. It stemmed from Professor George Church's vision. He, Beth and the other leaders in the ancient DNA research world really inspired me. How can you not see something like this film and not want to get behind it?