Changing the Culture for Women in STEMM: Insights From Anne Willis, OBE

Anne Willis is Director of the MRC Toxicology Unit at the University of Cambridge. She obtained a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of London while working in the Imperial Cancer Research Fund laboratories (now CRUK) on DNA repair with Dr. Tomas Lindahl. Her research is directed towards understanding the role of post-transcriptional control in response to toxic injury with a focus on RNA-binding proteins, regulatory RNA motifs and tRNAs.

Anne Willis is Director of the MRC Toxicology Unit at the University of Cambridge. She obtained a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of London while working in the Imperial Cancer Research Fund laboratories (now CRUK) on DNA repair with Dr. Tomas Lindahl. Her research is directed towards understanding the role of post-transcriptional control in response to toxic injury with a focus on RNA-binding proteins, regulatory RNA motifs and tRNAs.

I work on the posttranscriptional control of gene expression, with a focus the RNA binding proteins and cognate RNAs that regulate mRNA translation/protein synthesis and the associated pathways including the integrated stress response (ISR), the ribotoxic stress response (RSR), and ribosome-associated quality control (RQC). We research dysregulation of these pathways in disease and how they control the response to toxic injury from medicine-related or environmental exposure. Currently, I am ﻿applying my expertise to understand the safety liabilities associated with new medicine platforms (including RNA-based medicines used in COVID vaccines, and antisense oligo-nucleotides used to treat rare diseases) and to improve their efficacy, using this information to ensure that nucleic-acid based therapeutics are “safe-by-design”.

I completed my PhD at ICRF (now Cancer Research UK) on DNA damage before my postdoctoral work and junior research fellowship in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Cambridge. I was then appointed as a lecturer at the University of Leicester, progressing to professor in 2004. I then moved to Nottingham University where I held the position of professor of cancer cell biology, and I was director of Cancer Research Nottingham. In 2010, I became the director of the MRC Toxicology Unit, first at Leicester and then the whole Unit relocated to Cambridge.

Anne Willis is Director of the MRC Toxicology Unit at the University of Cambridge. She obtained a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of London while working in the Imperial Cancer Research Fund laboratories (now CRUK) on DNA repair with Dr. Tomas Lindahl. Her research is directed towards understanding the role of post-transcriptional control in response to toxic injury with a focus on RNA-binding proteins, regulatory RNA motifs and tRNAs.

While the situation has improved overall for women since I started my career, being an academic scientist in STEMM is still a challenge for women with small children (and sometimes older children) and those with other caring responsibilities.



For postdocs: A major issue is that while maternity leave is paid for around 9-12 months (at least in the UK), none of the funders will extend the grant funding by the same period time. This means that a third or more of project time can be lost. It is hard to get back into the lab after ~1 year out as projects will have moved on, and the large reduction in time strongly affects productivity and output of papers. What is needed is for grant awarding bodies to pay for an additional year on top of maternity pay to ensure that female postdocs are truly competitive at this vital career stage. Some institutions (including School of Biology in Cambridge) have research support schemes where “floating” postdocs can carry out key experiments for those on maternity leave (or off with other caring responsibilities or long-term illness), and more of these types of schemes would definitely be useful.



At senior level or on tenure track routes: More career flexibility is required to allow women to carry on with their research after having children. Shared senior appointments at this career stage could be considered e.g., co-running a laboratory (with two people working 60%). Indeed, some very successful women scientists have partners who are their lab managers. Moreover, far greater allowances need be made in terms of assessing the outputs of women with small children (or men for that matter if they are the major carer). The impact on scientific outputs of having a child doesn’t stop when maternity leave ends! It is particularly hard when both partners have “big” jobs, the demands of science and a family are difficult to manage when both parents are working 200%. Perhaps that is the same for all professions, but as scientists we are constantly judged on our outputs, whether it is papers or grants awarded.