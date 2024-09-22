“Compelling” Evidence Suggests PFAS Impact Epigenetic Regulation

Read time: 3 minutes

Growing research on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in recent decades has brought to light an unfortunate reality: these “forever chemicals” are ubiquitous in our environment, and they can be toxic to our health.





The umbrella term PFAS refers to a large family of synthetic chemicals that have been used in the manufacturing of consumer goods since the 1950s. The presence of an incredibly strong carbon and fluorine bond equips PFAS molecules with unique properties – once considered “beneficial” – including resistance to heat, oil and stains. This man-made bond is now known to underpin the chemicals’ unwavering persistence in the environment.





Animal and human studies have linked PFAS exposure to various health conditions, including different forms of cancer, metabolic disorders, obesity, disrupted brain development and cardiovascular disease, among others. In response, global organizations are working to develop and implement PFAS regulations and restrictions – but there are many challenges.





PFAS molecules have been detected almost everywhere – in the food we consume, in drinking water, clothes and even human blood. And while there are thousands of known PFAS, there are even more out there yet to be identified. This contributes to a third issue: while PFAS have been associated with some human diseases, there’s no definitive answer as to how these molecules might lead to the development of, or directly cause, such diseases.





Dr. Jaclyn (Jackie) Goodrich’s work at the University of Michigan School of Public Health aims to identify environmental factors that could influence disease susceptibility in vulnerable populations. Her ongoing research contributes to a growing body of evidence suggesting that PFAS exposure can impact the epigenome.





Epigenetics concerns changes in gene regulation that do not result from a direct change to nuclear DNA. There are many different types of epigenetic modifications that can occur in response to internal or external stimuli. DNA methylation, where a methyl (CH 3 ) group is transferred to a DNA molecule, impacting how proteins responsible for gene activation can bind to it, is the most commonly studied. Epigenetic changes might have negative consequences on a cell or tissue’s biology. For example, DNA methylation can play a critical role in the initiation and progression of cancer.





In this interview with Technology Networks, Goodrich provides a helpful overview of what we know about PFAS exposure and epigenetic modifications. She also puts forth suggestions on how to address the unknowns in this research space.