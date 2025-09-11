Gene-Edited Wheat and the Future of Farming

Read time: 2 minutes

Technology Networks spoke with lead author Dr. Hiromi Tajima , to explore the science behind this CRISPR-edited wheat, the ethical considerations and what the future may hold for gene edited crops.

The study builds on the team’s earlier work with rice. It represents a novel approach to a long-standing agricultural problem: providing cereal crops with essential nutrients in a sustainable way.

Researchers have developed wheat that can essentially “fertilize itself” by producing higher levels of a naturally occurring compound called apigenin. This compound encourages soil bacteria to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form the plants can use, potentially reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers, lowering costs for farmers and minimizing harmful runoff that contributes to waterway dead zones and greenhouse gas emissions.

Public opinion on genetically modified crops is often fraught with skepticism, yet a new study from the University of California, Davis, offers a compelling example of how gene editing could address both environmental and agricultural challenges.

Rhianna-lily Smith (RLS): Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies How does the gene-edited wheat stimulate its own fertilizer production, and how does it differ from traditional (genetically modified organisms (GMOs) or hybrid crops?

Hiromi Tajima, PhD (HT): Hiromi Tajima, PhD Academic Researcher University of California, Davis Dr. Hiromi Tajima is an academic researcher at the University of California, Davis. Learn about our editorial policies

This gene-edited wheat produces more of a flavonoid called apigenin, a compound that plants naturally produce. Apigenin promotes bacteria to form biofilms, a sticky layer of sugars and proteins that favors the fixation of atmospheric nitrogen by nitrogen-fixing bacteria. The ammonium, converted from the nitrogen gas in the air by the nitrogen-fixing bacteria, acts as the nitrogen fertilizer for the wheat.

Gene editing, GMO and hybrid crops are three different methods that could achieve the same goal or “trait”. A trait can be more apigenin content, plant pathogen resistance, higher yields or better taste, etc. The prominent difference between these methods is their efficiency and specificity. Gene editing can achieve a desired trait most efficiently and very specifically.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies Some people are concerned about gene-edited crops. What ethical considerations did your team weigh up before pursuing this approach?

HT: Hiromi Tajima, PhD Academic Researcher University of California, Davis Dr. Hiromi Tajima is an academic researcher at the University of California, Davis. Learn about our editorial policies

Mutations can happen at any time, in every living cell. It happens randomly, and most often they are repaired by the cell’s own repairing machinery. Gene editing is a technology that can introduce a mutation in a specific gene. CRISPR/Cas9 is a specific mutation-inducing reagent that is introduced through transformation, the same way as GMOs. However, the reagent is segregated from the plant genome after gene editing is done. This is the big difference from GMOs. Gene-edited plants will lose any exogenous DNA sequence of the mutation regent eventually, while a GMO needs to keep the transgene to achieve the desired trait. Choosing gene editing over GMOs might reduce some concerns, such as allergens or toxins for humans, although these are unlikely to be present in GMOs.

In gene editing, only a few nucleotides are changed (deleted or inserted). Plant genomes contain 15–20 billion nucleotides, and they can be naturally mutated. On the other hand, GMOS can contain several thousand nucleotides from exogenous genes inserted into the genome.

However, more caution needs to be paid to traits rather than methods. For example, Bacillus thuringiensis toxin crops, a trait introduced to fight against pests, can develop toxin-resistant pests that could have negative consequences for agriculture. The trait we chose, higher apigenin content, could have potential health benefits to humans, such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, choosing flavonoids as a trait was a comfortable approach for us to take.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies How do you balance the potential environmental benefits against concerns over introducing gene-edited crops into ecosystems?

HT: Hiromi Tajima, PhD Academic Researcher University of California, Davis Dr. Hiromi Tajima is an academic researcher at the University of California, Davis. Learn about our editorial policies

Gene-editing technology itself is not the problem. Flavonoids, including apigenin, are naturally produced in plants and exuded into soil. We are only increasing the amount of the compound produced, and therefore, we do not expect any impact on the ecosystem.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies What regulatory hurdles do you foresee for bringing this wheat to market?

HT: Hiromi Tajima, PhD Academic Researcher University of California, Davis Dr. Hiromi Tajima is an academic researcher at the University of California, Davis. Learn about our editorial policies

Changing regulations governing new technologies can be driven by people’s concerns. It is becoming important for us, as scientists, to communicate, especially about new technologies such as gene editing, to reduce people’s anxieties.

Gene editing is already being applied commercially in many countries.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies Do you think CRISPR-edited crops like this wheat should be labeled differently from conventional crops?

HT: Hiromi Tajima, PhD Academic Researcher University of California, Davis Dr. Hiromi Tajima is an academic researcher at the University of California, Davis. Learn about our editorial policies

I don’t think so. It sounds like a question like “Do we need to label electronics with ‘manual assembly’ or ‘machine assembly’?” From the moment human beings started agriculture, the manipulation of plant genomes has happened by selecting and crossing of desired trait plants, such as better taste or higher yield. “Traditional breeding or gene editing” can be translated to “decades of crossbreeding to acquire a desired trait with some undesired traits or one year of specific desired gene modification.” Different methods can achieve the same goal, and what matters more is the trait, which is the function of the final product.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies Looking ahead, do you see CRISPR-edited crops like this becoming the norm?

HT: Hiromi Tajima, PhD Academic Researcher University of California, Davis Dr. Hiromi Tajima is an academic researcher at the University of California, Davis. Learn about our editorial policies