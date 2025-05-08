How the Danish National Genome Center Uses Patients’ Genomic Data

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Most rare diseases have genetic roots. However, because the maladies are so rare (fewer than 5 out of 10,000 people have such conditions), it can be difficult to pinpoint these roots in a person’s DNA. Even for conditions that run in families, multiple genetic samples from family members aren’t always enough to reach a diagnosis. Researchers need access to thousands of samples, and thanks to institutions like the Danish National Genome Center, they now do.

Decades after genomic sequencing first became standardized, organizations like the Danish National Genome Center have now amassed databases containing the genomic information of thousands of patients with rare diseases, from neurological disorders to malformation syndromes, neuromuscular diseases to hereditary cancer risk syndromes.

Principally, the data from these centers can help clinicians actually diagnose new patients with such rare diseases. Beyond that, much work is underway to use these resources to develop new treatments.

Catching up at the Nordic Precision Medicine Forum 2025 in Stockholm, Technology Networks spoke to Astrid Peterson, special advisor at the Danish National Genome Center, to learn more about the initiative’s work.