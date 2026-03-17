Krina Zondervan’s Global Mission To Decode Endometriosis

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Combining large-scale genomic studies, epidemiology, and global collaboration, her research aims to uncover the causes of common women’s health conditions and improve outcomes for patients around the world. Technology Networks spoke with Zondervan to reflect on what motivates her scientific curiosity, the challenges and opportunities for women in STEMM, and the achievements that continue to drive her passion for advancing women’s health research.

Dr. Krina Zondervan , professor of reproductive and genomic epidemiology at Oxford University and co-director of the Oxford Endometriosis CaRe Centre, has dedicated her career to addressing these gaps.

Conditions such as endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, and infertility are poorly understood, and advances in diagnostics and treatments have lagged behind their prevalence and impact.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science is a time to celebrate the contributions of individuals across every field of research, whose work continues to drive innovation and improve lives worldwide. One area where this impact is urgently needed is women’s health, a field historically under-researched despite affecting millions globally.

Rhianna-lily Smith (RLS): Rhianna-lily Smith Science Writer and Editor Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies Which scientific challenge or unanswered question motivates you most in your current work?

Krina Zondervan, PhD (KZ): Krina Zondervan, PhD Professor University of Oxford Dr. Krina Zondervan is a professor of reproductive & genomic epidemiology and the head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at Oxford University. Learn about our editorial policies

Research into women’s health in general motivates me because of the need for it at a global level, in particular concerning conditions that are common but poorly understood.

This includes endometriosis, a condition affecting 5‒10% of women, which can cause severe pelvic pain and is associated with infertility. The disease is characterized by tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrium) present in sites outside the uterus, mainly on pelvic organs. Ovarian or so-called “deep” disease can be diagnosed through magnetic resonance imaging or ultrasound, but the most common form, superficial peritoneal disease, is typically only diagnosed through surgery, which can result in very long diagnostic delays.

The origin of most endometriosis is “retrograde menstruation”, where menstrual blood containing endometrial cells passes through the Fallopian tubes into the pelvic cavity. This happens in the vast majority of women, and it’s unclear why only in some, these cells and tissues stick to pelvic surfaces and grow into endometriosis.

Treatments to date haven’t changed in decades and are limited to repeated surgery to remove endometriosis or hormonal treatments that are not always effective, well-tolerated, or appropriate.

We know endometriosis can run in families, and we’ve been using genetics as one of the tools to understand more about the disease causes and what subtypes exist that may benefit from different treatments. Trying to improve both diagnostics and treatments for women with endometriosis around the globe has become my drive and passion.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Science Writer and Editor Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies What has surprised you most about your career path or the scientific community since you first entered the field?

KZ: Krina Zondervan, PhD Professor University of Oxford Dr. Krina Zondervan is a professor of reproductive & genomic epidemiology and the head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at Oxford University. Learn about our editorial policies

I first trained in biomedical sciences in the Netherlands, which at the time was a six-year master’s degree designed to gain lots of experience in wet-lab techniques, as well as data analytics across the medical sciences.

I soon realized that with my love for biology, mathematics, and analytics, epidemiology was of key interest to me, so I majored in that area. During my MSc, I was awarded an Erasmus exchange scholarship to spend one term at the University of Oxford. That happened to be in Biochemistry, but I attended seminars in epidemiology and managed to return towards the end of my degree for an extra project looking at the epidemiology of cervical cancer. That then led to my PhD project, for which I investigated the epidemiology of chronic pelvic pain, for which we had no data in the United Kingdom and little data across the world.

One of the main conditions causing pelvic pain is endometriosis and given the considerable heritability of that condition, combined with the fact that so little was known about it, studying the contributions of nature vs nurture intrigued me.

I received several fellowships from the Medical Research Council and Wellcome to train in state-of-the-art genetic epidemiological methods and start my own research group. During those postdoctoral years, I travelled the world working with different datasets collected by collaborators, which was a fantastic experience. Back in Oxford, I joined forces with a clinical academic, Dr. Christian Becker, to set up the Oxford Endometriosis CaRe Centre, where we continue our globally collaborative work on endometriosis to this day.

What has surprised me most, although perhaps it shouldn’t, is the sheer passion with which researchers work in the area of endometriosis and women’s health in general. It’s a tough field; research funding has been hard to come by at times. Women’s health just hasn’t been prioritized sufficiently and proportionally compared to its global health burden in terms of funding. You’ve got to be determined and develop a tough skin to continue working in the field. But this also creates a wonderful environment where people tend to be very willing to collaborate. And of course, team science is the best science anyway.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Science Writer and Editor Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies Was there a particular person or experience that motivated you to choose a career in science?

KZ: Krina Zondervan, PhD Professor University of Oxford Dr. Krina Zondervan is a professor of reproductive & genomic epidemiology and the head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at Oxford University. Learn about our editorial policies

I suppose I’ve always followed what interests me. I loved biology and maths at school.

I’ve always been driven by curiosity and attracted to the freedom of doing research, so an academic career was a natural choice.

When I started working in women’s health research, the fact that this was such an obvious area of need (plus, of course, that I’m a woman myself) made it a natural choice for me.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Science Writer and Editor Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies What barriers exist for women in STEMM, and what could be done to better support them?

KZ: Krina Zondervan, PhD Professor University of Oxford Dr. Krina Zondervan is a professor of reproductive & genomic epidemiology and the head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at Oxford University. Learn about our editorial policies

Hearing stories during my training from older female mentors and coworkers, including the “glass ceiling”, opportunities have certainly improved considerably for women in STEMM. But I do believe barriers can still exist.

Flexibility in a research career in academia can be a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can give you more freedom in planning a family and spending time with your children. For example, I’ve pretty much always been able to be there for school events.

But on the other hand, it can also be very tough when you’re trying to build a career on a fixed-term contract, with the pressure of publishing high-impact papers and getting grants that demand long hours, which often results in working evenings and weekends.

I had my twin girls while on a five-year Wellcome Trust fellowship, which provided excellent support (including a fully costed extension with postdoc support for the length of six months maternity leave), and allowed me to focus on how to navigate and rebalance my life with my family, together with my husband.

Funders have a key role to play here, in providing flexible support that truly invests in people’s talent and careers.

The same support should be extended to men who go on paternity leave, because I do feel that only when childcare responsibilities are expected to be equally shareable between partners, will we come to equality and equity in the workplace, especially in STEMM.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Science Writer and Editor Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about your work, and what would you say are your proudest achievements?

KZ: Krina Zondervan, PhD Professor University of Oxford Dr. Krina Zondervan is a professor of reproductive & genomic epidemiology and the head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at Oxford University. Learn about our editorial policies

I probably like the variety of it most, and the fact that you’re always pushing knowledge boundaries. I have always enjoyed the analytical work, although I hardly do any of that now, but I enjoy sitting down with the team to plan studies and delve into the results.

Most of our work is collaborative with researchers across the globe, and I find that very stimulating and rewarding.

Again, the best science is team science. My proudest achievements directly relate to this, setting up the first large-scale genetic study into endometriosis in the mid-2000s, and co-founding a global Consortium that contributed and jointly analyzed the data, which has grown to ~30 datasets and studies now.

Finding the first replicated genetic risk loci back in 2008, which in our most recent analyses has grown to over 100 loci, and seeing how this is informing us about causes and subtypes of disease that we should start considering differently, both from a diagnostic and treatment point of view (like we do in cancer), has been really fantastic.

RLS: Rhianna-lily Smith Science Writer and Editor Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies If you could give one piece of advice to a woman considering a career in science, what would you say?

KZ: Krina Zondervan, PhD Professor University of Oxford Dr. Krina Zondervan is a professor of reproductive & genomic epidemiology and the head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at Oxford University. Learn about our editorial policies