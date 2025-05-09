Next-Generation Sequencing in the Clinic: Opportunities and Challenges

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 4 minutes

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies first emerged in the early 2000s and have had a dramatic effect on how we understand and diagnose human diseases.

By enabling research scientists and clinicians to probe the genome at scale, NGS has transformed the landscape of DNA sequencing methods and their applications in personalized medicine.





But how does DNA sequencing work in real-world clinical settings, and what barriers remain to its broader adoption?





To explore these questions, Technology Networks interviewed two experts in the field: Professor Marilyn Bui and Dr. Deborah Cragun. Bui is a senior member and professor of pathology in the Department of Pathology and the Department of Machine Learning at the Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute. Cragun is an associate professor at the University of South Florida and the founding director of the first and only Genetic Counseling Graduate Program in Florida.