What If Aging Were a Disease We Could Prevent?

For most of human history, aging has been treated as an inevitable biological process. However, advances in cellular reprogramming, gene editing, and regenerative medicine are prompting some researchers and investors to rethink that assumption.

Boyang Wang, founder of Singapore-based longevity fund Immortal Dragons, believes the field is approaching a scientific “inflection point.”

Drawing parallels to the transformation of infectious disease after the emergence of germ theory, Wang argues that aging should be viewed as a problem that can be engineered, mitigated, and potentially prevented.

In this article, Wang discusses why the science of aging intervention is accelerating, what preventive longevity medicine might look like, and the structural barriers preventing healthcare systems from embracing prevention.

Why the idea that aging can be prevented is gaining scientific credibility

What convinced you that the shift of viewing aging “as something we prevent rather than accept” is now scientifically justified?

The scientific case for treating aging as an intervention target has strengthened significantly more recently. According to Wang, a key turning point came with the discovery that cells can be reprogrammed to a younger biological state.

Research on induced pluripotent stem cells, which earned Dr. Shinya Yamanaka a Nobel Prize, demonstrated that cellular aging is not necessarily irreversible. In Wang’s view, this work provided proof that “cellular age is not a one-way street.”

“Aged cells can be reprogrammed to a youthful epigenetic state,” he said. “That was the proof of concept: aging is written in code, and code can be rewritten.”

Since then, work on partial cellular reprogramming has further strengthened this idea. Studies suggest it may be possible to reverse several hallmarks of aging—including telomere attrition, mitochondrial dysfunction, and epigenetic drift—without fully reverting cells to a stem-cell-like state.

“When you see that level of plasticity, you stop viewing aging as destiny and start viewing it as an engineering problem.” — Boyang Wang.

Technological advances are also expanding what might be possible. Gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR have demonstrated the ability to perform dozens of simultaneous edits in animal genomes, enabling innovations such as genetically modified pigs designed for xenotransplantation. Meanwhile, progress in biofabrication and AI–guided experimentation is accelerating the pace of biomedical research.

Wang compares this moment to the transition in how infectious disease was understood in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Before germ theory, infections were often seen as unavoidable: “for centuries, people accepted infection and plague as fate, as divine punishment, as simply the way things are.”

The combination of discoveries by scientists such as Pasteur and Koch, followed by antibiotics, vaccines, and antiseptic techniques, gradually transformed infectious disease from an inevitability into a preventable threat.

“We are at that same inflection point with aging. We've identified the hallmarks; we have the first generation of interventions. The question is no longer whether we can intervene in aging, but how aggressively and how soon,” he said.

What makes preventive longevity medicine scientifically credible:

Discoveries in cellular reprogramming show biological age can potentially be reversed at the cellular level.

Emerging technologies such as CRISPR, biofabrication, and AI-driven research are accelerating intervention development.

Aging may be shifting from a perceived inevitability to a tractable biomedical engineering challenge.

“Preventive longevity medicine” in practice

What does “preventive longevity medicine” mean in practice—not philosophically, but clinically?

Modern healthcare systems largely focus on diagnosing and treating disease after it appears.

“Modern medicine's ‘do no harm’ principle, while well-intentioned, has created a reactive system that functions more as ‘sick-care’ than healthcare,” said Wang.

In his view, physicians often avoid interventions in healthy individuals until clear pathology emerges, potentially missing opportunities to prevent disease earlier.

Preventive longevity medicine, by contrast, focuses on intervening before disease develops.

“Chronic conditions, like cardiovascular disease and cancer, are far easier to manage when addressed before symptoms emerge,” Wang explained.

Vaccination offers one of the clearest examples of preventive medicine in action. Since the mid-20th century, routine childhood vaccination programs have been widely implemented to prevent diseases such as polio, diphtheria, and pertussis—despite the fact that these interventions are administered to otherwise healthy individuals.

“The polio vaccine alone, licensed in 1955, virtually eliminated a disease that once paralyzed thousands annually,” said Wang.

The success of these programs illustrates that the benefits of preventing serious diseases can outweigh the small risks associated with early intervention.

Preventive longevity medicine at a glance:

Current healthcare systems are largely reactive, focusing on treatment rather than prevention.

Preventive longevity medicine aims to intervene before disease develops.

Vaccination programs demonstrate how preventive interventions can dramatically improve population health.

Evidence for preventive interventions is growing

Which preventive interventions for aging do you believe already have enough evidence to justify wider adoption in healthy adults?

While many longevity interventions remain experimental, Wang believes some preventive strategies already have strong evidence supporting wider adoption.

One example is cardiovascular disease prevention: “cardiovascular disease is still the number one killer globally, and we know low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is a primary risk factor,” explained Wang.

Statins, which reduce cholesterol production in the liver, have decades of safety data and are widely available. “For a meaningful proportion of the population, starting statins earlier, before pathology manifests, could add healthy years,” said Wang. “On top of statins, PCSK9 inhibitors represent a newer class that works differently—they help the liver clear LDL from the bloodstream more efficiently, and they work synergistically with statins.”

Although these treatments may appear costly upfront: “roughly $2,000 per shot,” Wang argues that preventing cardiovascular disease could reduce long-term healthcare costs while preserving healthy years of life.

However, he also believes that the same cost-benefit logic shouldn’t stop at statins and PCSK9 inhibitors: “Any intervention where the downside is minimal and the risk profile is well-understood deserves serious consideration for wider preventive use.”

Wang suggests that the logic used for childhood vaccination could also apply to certain aging-related interventions in adults: “We vaccinate every infant born today even though vaccines carry nonzero risk, because we've decided the benefits outweigh the risks. But we don't apply that same logic to adults when it comes to aging-related prevention.”

“If an intervention has minimal risk and could give someone 20 more healthy years, why aren't we doing it?” — Boyang Wang.

Current preventive interventions:

Cardiovascular prevention represents one of the most evidence-backed longevity strategies.

Statins have extensive safety data and may offer benefits if used earlier in life.

Newer drugs such as PCSK9 inhibitors may further reduce cardiovascular risk.

Healthcare systems can adapt to support preventive longevity medicine

What would need to change in healthcare systems for this approach to scale? And how do you draw the line between responsible prevention and overtreatment of healthy people?

Scaling preventive longevity care would require major structural changes in healthcare systems, Wang acknowledged. However, he believes paradigm shifts often begin outside established systems. Innovation frequently depends on early adopters willing to experiment with emerging technologies.

“Think of it like the early days of Tesla. The first buyers paid a premium for a car that was expensive, imperfect, and unproven at scale. But without those early supporters, the technology never iterates, never improves, never gets cheap enough for everyone,” he said.

In the longevity field, early adopters and investors may play a similar role by supporting experimental therapies and early-stage research. Over time, iterative improvements could make these interventions safer, cheaper, and more widely accessible.

Determining which preventive interventions should be used more broadly comes down to evidence and risk.

“Responsible prevention means the intervention has a well-characterized, minimal downside, and credible evidence of benefit,” Wang said.

For example, GLP-1 receptor agonists—originally developed to treat diabetes—have demonstrated broader health benefits in large clinical trials, including reduced cardiovascular events and improved metabolic outcomes.

“ When the data is that robust and the risk profile is that well-mapped, preventive use can become the logical standard of care,” — Boyang Wang.

How healthcare systems can change:

Major healthcare shifts often begin with early adopters and experimental innovation.

Evidence of safety and efficacy should guide preventive interventions.

Large-scale trials are expanding the potential applications of existing therapies.

The future of preventive aging care

What will preventive aging care look like in a typical clinic 20 years from now if your vision is realized?

Despite rapid scientific progress, Wang believes the biggest obstacles to preventive longevity medicine are structural rather than technological.

Many healthcare systems operate on a fee-for-service model that rewards treating illness rather than preventing it. Hospitals and providers are often compensated for procedures and treatments, while preventive care may generate fewer immediate financial incentives, Wang explained.

“On top of that, regulators like the US Food and Drug Administration don't recognize aging as a disease, which means there's no clear approval pathway for interventions that target aging itself rather than a specific pathology,” he said.

Another difficulty lies in measuring prevention. If a treatment helps someone remain healthy for decades, quantifying the value of the diseases that never occur can be challenging.

“How does a doctor get credited—and compensated—for the disease you never got?” emphasized Wang.

Looking ahead, Wang envisions clinics that incorporate continuous biological monitoring, preventive drug therapies, and regenerative medicine technologies.

“In 20 years, optimistically, I imagine a senior citizen in his 70s—still sturdy, sharp, and otherwise healthy—may step into a clinic for a comprehensive evaluation. The doctor reviews his biological data and suggests it might be a good idea to swap one of his kidneys for a 3D-fabricated one, custom-built from his own cellular blueprint using organogenesis and biofabrication techniques that by then will be mature enough for mass production,” theorized Wang.

“The decision-making, the risk assessment, the informed consent will feel much more like how we evaluate a flu vaccine today,” Wang said.

Barriers and opportunities:

Structural incentives in healthcare currently favor treatment over prevention.

Regulatory and measurement challenges limit the development of aging-targeted therapies.

Future clinics may integrate regenerative medicine, monitoring, and preventive interventions.



