5D Memory Crystal Could Preserve Human DNA for Billions of Years

In 2014, 5D memory crystal technology set a Guinness World Record for being the most durable data storage material – a title that it still holds.





Scientists are now exploring how 5D memory crystals, which are made from quartz glass and can endure extreme temperatures up to 1000 °C, cosmic radiation and most chemicals, could be used to preserve different types of data – including human DNA.





A team of researchers at the University of Southampton say they have now etched the full human genome onto a 5D memory crystal, which can survive for billions of years.





The proof-of-concept study was led by Dr. Peter Kazansky, a professor in optoelectronics. “We were inspired by the potential of 5D memory crystals to provide ultra-durable, high-density storage that can last billions of years,” Kazansky told Technology Networks. “With advancements in genetic research and the growing need to preserve biological data for future generations, the human genome was a perfect candidate to demonstrate the crystal's capabilities.”

“This project was also motivated by the pioneering work at the J. Craig Venter Institute on synthetic genomes, which showed how this technology could be applied to human health, biodiversity conservation and genetic archiving,” he continued.

The durability of 5D memory crystals means that they could outlive humans and other species on our planet.





“We were also inspired by the possibility that this technology could assist in the reconstruction of a person using stored genetic information, thus providing a form of information immortality that could safeguard human identity long into the future,” Kazansky said.

How to achieve 5D data storage

The 5D memory crystal was developed at the University of Southampton’s Optoelectronics Research Centre, or ORC.

Kazansky explained how it differs from storage approaches that we might be more familiar with, such as optical storage: “In conventional optical storage, such as DVDs, data is stored by burning tiny pits or pixels onto the flat surface of a plastic disc. Similarly, flat surfaces are used for magnetic storage technology. However, in 5D memory crystals, the data-recording femtosecond laser marks the glass in three dimensions, creating a volumetric pixel, or voxel, with a nanoplatelet structure.”







“This nanostructure produces birefringence in the glass, characterized by two parameters: the slow axis orientation (4th dimension, corresponding to the orientation of the nanoplatelet) and the strength of retardance (5th dimension, related to the length of the nanostructure). During recording, the polarization of light controls the slow axis orientation, while the intensity of light governs the strength of retardance.”





Combining these two optical dimensions with three spatial coordinates – x, y and z – Kazansky and colleagues achieved 5D data storage. The quartz glass of the crystal is what provides it with such extreme longevity.





To store human DNA information on the crystal, the researchers used 2-bit writing. “This was done by encoding the bases using four different orientations of the nanostructure (the azimuth of the slow axis orientation). For the instructions on what is written and how to read the data, we used 4-bit writing to store text,” Kazansky said.





Kazansky’s DNA is stored in the crystal, in addition to DNA data from the publicly available reference genome. “This genome was selected as a proof-of-concept, demonstrating how human DNA can be stored with high accuracy and preserved for billions of years,” Kazansky said. A 5D memory crystal containing the full human genome. Above the square containing the data is a visual key. Credit: The University of Southampton.

Preserving biological data for future generations

The crystal containing the human genome has been stored in the oldest salt mine in the world, alongside the Memory of Mankind Archive. “Over time, the salt mine will naturally close as the mountain shifts, providing a stable and secure environment for the crystal. Since salt is soft, it will not damage the crystal, ensuring that it remains safe for millions of years until it is discovered by future civilizations. This storage method provides a natural layer of security, safeguarding the human genome long into the future,” Kazansky said.The University of Southampton team has now set its sights on archiving DNA from other organisms, such as endangered species and microbiome.





“This could contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation and offer a means to preserve biological information for medical research, genetic studies, and future generations,” said Kazansky. “Additionally, we are exploring the possibility of storing personalized medical data, which could be used in future healthcare applications, such as precision medicine. The durability and longevity of 5D memory crystals make them an ideal medium for preserving invaluable biological information that could be crucial in the future.”





Dr. Peter Kazansky was speaking to Molly Coddington, Senior Science Writer and News Team Lead at Technology Networks.





This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source.





About the interviewee





Dr. Peter Kazansky is a professor at the Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) at the University of Southampton, where he pursues his interests in ground-breaking optical phenomena.