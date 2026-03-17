A Genetic Risk Score To Predict Diabetes and Obesity

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New polygenic risk scores for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related complications developed by researchers at Mass General Brigham have effectively identified at-risk individuals.

Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes

The World Health Organization has reported that the worldwide prevalence of obesity has more than doubled between 1990 and 2022. Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is also on the rise, with the number of people living with diabetes worldwide increasing from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022.





Both obesity and T2D increase a person’s risk of developing further conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and kidney failure.





Complex genetic and environmental factors influence the development of obesity and T2D. Over 500 obesity-related genes and over 600 genetic drivers of T2D have been identified in humans.





People with obesity face a greater risk of developing T2D. Other factors, including having a history of gestational diabetes, having a sedentary lifestyle, and race, also contribute to risk.





Obesity and T2D commonly co-occur and share pathophysiological features, including chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, mitochondrial dysfunction, and abnormal adipose tissue function.





Polygenic risk scores, which analyze multiple genetic risk factors to predict the likelihood of a person developing a medical condition, have historically focused on obesity and T2D individually. However, this approach may not capture the full complexity of metabolic dysfunction.

Creating a biologically enriched polygenic risk score

Using information from several of the world’s largest biobanks, the researchers created a metabolic polygenic risk score (MetPRS) from multi-ancestry genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of 20 metabolic traits from over 8.5 million individuals.





The GWAS data particularly focused on non-European populations to overcome the Eurocentric bias present in many genetic studies, which limits their generalizability.





The polygenic risk score was designed to incorporate a broader spectrum of measures for obesity and T2D, as different measures capture information that can intersect and complement one another.





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“We want clinicians to be able to think about metabolic conditions in terms beyond body mass index, with a focus more broadly on underlying genetic susceptibility,” said co-senior author Dr. Akl Fahed.





Statistics from genome-wide association studies on 20 obesity- and diabetes-related traits—including physical measures like BMI and metabolic measures such as insulin sensitivity—were integrated to create the polygenic risk score.





“Our intention was to not only capture the risk of being diagnosed with obesity or diabetes, but also to better predict health consequences across the life course by integrating many aspects of metabolic function,” said co-first author Dr. Min Seo Kim.





The polygenic risk score was then optimized to predict obesity (O-MetPRS) and T2D (D-MetPRS), and validated using data from the UK Biobank.

Identifying individuals at high risk for diabetes or obesity

In multiple external cohorts, O-MetPRS and D-MetPRS were more effective than existing polygenic scores for identifying individuals at high risk of obesity or T2D, surpassing prior models for people of African, East Asian, South Asian, and Middle Eastern descent.





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“Early identification of people who are likely to have a worse trajectory of poor metabolic health, before they even develop these conditions, can help us improve prevention and clinical interventions,” said Fahed.





The MetPRS could also pinpoint individuals with a higher risk for clinical outcomes linked to obesity and T2D, including heart attack and stroke.





The researchers also identified that healthy people with a high polygenic risk score were nearly twice as likely to later receive bariatric surgery or GLP-1 agonist medications during a follow-up period of around five and a half years, compared with people with mid-range polygenic risk scores.

“In the future, this genomic approach could complement established clinical risk factors to inform patient care and preventative strategies,” said Kim.





Reference: Kim MS, Chen Q, Sui Y, et al. Metabolic polygenic risk scores for prediction of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related morbidities. Cell Metabolism. 2026. doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2026.02.009





This article is a rework of a press release issued by Mass General Brigham. Material has been edited for length and content.