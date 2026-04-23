ADHD Genes Influence Brain Rhythms

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ADHD is deeply rooted in our DNA, but the exact way these genes impact how the brain fires hasn’t been understood until now.

New research from King’s College London has found that genetic risk for ADHD directly predicts disruptions in neural timing. By analyzing brain waves and genetic data, researchers discovered that these timing glitches are the biological link between a person’s DNA and the focus challenges they experience daily.

The genetic roots of cognitive control in ADHD

Cognitive control refers to the ability to prioritize important information to guide behavior. For individuals with ADHD, this system often functions differently.

One common sign is high response time variability, which means that instead of reacting to a task at a steady pace, performance fluctuates from one moment to the next.

Recent research has identified a specific brain signal responsible for managing these processes. Midfrontal theta activity, which pulses at 4–8 Hz, acts as a neural conductor that coordinates various brain regions. When this conductor is out of sync, cognitive control suffers.

Understanding the biology behind this timing has been a long-term goal for ADHD researchers.

“In two independent studies, we demonstrated significant genetic associations between variability in both theta phase and reaction time and ADHD in both adolescence and young adulthood,” said the authors of the new study.

While previous twin studies showed that these brain signals are heritable, a direct link between genetic risk and these specific rhythms was missing.

The new study aimed to test whether ADHD polygenic risk scores could predict the neural timing irregularities and their resulting behavioral outcomes.

Polygenic risk score A polygenic risk score is a single number that estimates the genetic likelihood of an individual developing a specific condition or trait. Instead of looking at just one gene, it calculates the combined impact of thousands of tiny genetic variations across a person's entire genome.

Measuring ADHD risk through brain wave stability

The team studied 454 participants from the Twins Early Development Study, which included individuals with ADHD, autism, or both, alongside a control group, aged ~22 years old. Each participant performed an arrow-flanker task, which is a standard test for measuring how well a person can resolve mental conflict. While they worked, an electroencephalogram recorded their brain activity in real-time.

The team focused on inter-trial coherence, which measures how stable the timing of the brain's theta waves remains across different trials.

They discovered that higher polygenic risk scores for ADHD predicted increased variability in midfrontal theta activity phases. This relationship did not exist for autism polygenic risk scores.

ADHD polygenic risk scores accounted for 2.5% of the total variance in this neural timing.

The team found that the inconsistent brain signals acted as a mediator—a direct biological bridge between a person’s genetic blueprint and their actual performance.

New neural targets for future ADHD treatments

By identifying a specific brain rhythm linked to genetic risk, the team has found a measurable marker for the condition.

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“This matters because it gives us an objective neural target for developing and testing treatments,” explained senior author Dr. Grainne McLoughlin, a reader in cognitive neuroscience at King’s College London.

The results could eventually help clinicians move beyond subjective checklists and toward objective biological assessments for ADHD.

Because the link was found for ADHD but not for autism, it suggests that while both conditions involve cognitive control challenges, the underlying neural mechanisms differ.

“For the first time, we’ve linked genetic likelihood for ADHD directly to disrupted neural timing. The brain’s theta rhythm acts like a conductor coordinating cognitive processes—in ADHD, that conductor’s timing is irregular, and we have now shown that this irregularity has genetic origins linked to ADHD,” said McLoughlin.

The study focused on a specific demographic of white participants, which means more research is needed to see if these patterns hold true across different ethnic groups and ages.

“Future research should focus on elucidating the precise mechanistic pathways through which genetic risk for ADHD shapes cognitive control processes at the neural level,” said the authors.

Reference: Aydin Ü, Wang Z, Gyurkovics M, et al. ADHD polygenic risk predicts neural signatures of cognitive control: Evidence from midfrontal theta dynamics. Transl Psychiatry. 2026;16(1):174. doi: 10.1038/s41398-026-03938-2

This article is a rework of a press release issued by King’s College London. Material has been edited for length and content.