Advanced Epigenetic Clocks Reveal Cellular Aging Insights

A new method to assess biological aging at the cell-type level has been developed by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Monash University. Their findings, published as a priority research paper in Aging (Albany NY) Volume 16, Issue 22, provide insights into how individual cell types age, potentially improving understanding and treatment of diseases like Alzheimer’s and liver conditions.

Measuring aging at the cellular level

Biological age reflects how a person's body ages biologically, which may differ from chronological age. Traditionally, biological age is measured using "epigenetic clocks," which analyze patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification associated with aging. Conventional methods examine DNA methylation across all cells in a tissue simultaneously, limiting their ability to pinpoint aging processes specific to particular cell types.





DNA methylation DNA methylation involves the addition of a methyl group to DNA, influencing gene activity without altering the DNA sequence. It plays a role in aging and disease development.





This study introduces cell-type-specific epigenetic clocks, a new tool that isolates biological aging in specific cell types. The researchers achieved this by analyzing DNA methylation patterns in human brain and liver samples using advanced computational models.

Findings in neurodegeneration and liver disease

The study revealed that brain cells such as neurons and glia age more rapidly in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, with glia in the temporal lobe showing the most significant acceleration. These findings suggest that targeted aging processes within specific cell types contribute to neurodegeneration.





Neurons and glia Neurons are the primary signaling cells in the brain, while glia support and protect neurons. Both play critical roles in brain function and aging. Neurons are the primary signaling cells in the brain, while glia support and protect neurons. Both play critical roles in brain function and aging. Temporal lobe The temporal lobe is a region of the brain involved in memory and processing sensory input. It is particularly affected in Alzheimer’s disease. The temporal lobe is a region of the brain involved in memory and processing sensory input. It is particularly affected in Alzheimer’s disease.





In liver diseases, such as obesity-related fatty liver disease, the researchers found accelerated aging in liver cells. These cell-specific clocks provided more precise indicators of liver health than traditional methods.

Implications for precision medicine

By distinguishing between the aging of individual cell types and shifts in overall tissue composition, this method offers a clearer understanding of aging-related changes. This approach could help identify which cell types are most affected by aging in specific diseases, enabling more targeted diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.





Reference: Tong H, Guo X, Jacques M, Luo Q, Eynon N, Teschendorff AE. Cell-type specific epigenetic clocks to quantify biological age at cell-type resolution. Aging. 2024. doi: 10.18632/aging.206184



