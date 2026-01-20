Aging Sperm May Influence Autism Risk Before Conception

Read time: 3 minutes

A father’s age has been linked to autism risk in children, but the biology behind this link has remained unclear.





In a new epigenetic study, age-related changes in sperm DNA methylation were found at sites linked to autism and early brain development. While the effects are subtle, they offer insight into how paternal age could influence autism risk before conception.

Why paternal age and sperm epigenetics are linked to autism

Autism spectrum disorder is being diagnosed more often across many countries. At the same time, people are becoming parents later in life. Much of the discussion around parental age has focused on mothers, but large population studies have repeatedly shown that a father’s age also matters. Children born to older fathers have a higher chance of being diagnosed with autism, a pattern that has been reported across different countries and healthcare systems. Yet, what has remained unclear is why this association exists.





One possible explanation lies in epigenetics. Epigenetics refers to chemical marks that influence how genes behave without changing the DNA code itself, such as DNA methylation. These marks help guide development from the earliest stages of life. In sperm, DNA methylation patterns are reset as cells develop, which means they can be shaped by age and environmental factors in ways that other tissues cannot.





Previous studies have shown that DNA methylation changes with age in blood and other tissues. A smaller number of studies have looked at sperm and found similar age-related shifts.





“Most published data from age-related epigenetic studies in sperm were not designed—or their analytic approach was not fully optimized—to identify genes involved in inheritance or offspring health,” said the authors of the new study.





Some include mixed populations, such as fertility patients and smokers, which makes the results harder to interpret.





The new study aimed to understand whether paternal age affects DNA methylation at specific sites in sperm, especially at regions linked to autism risk.

How sperm DNA methylation changes with age

The team conducted a cross-sectional epigenome-wide association study using sperm samples from 63 healthy, non-smoking men aged 18–35 years. This narrow age range helped reduce the influence of age-related disease and smoking; however, it also means the findings cannot be generalized to men who become fathers in their 40s or later, where autism risk is highest.





DNA methylation was measured across the genome, covering ~450,000 sites. The team then tested how methylation at each site changed with age and looked for patterns near imprint control regions and genes linked to brain development. Imprint control regions are normally protected from epigenetic resetting after fertilization, meaning age-related changes in sperm could persist into early development.

Imprint control regions Imprint control regions are sections of DNA that regulate which parent’s copy of a gene is active. They are established during sperm or egg development and usually remain stable after fertilization, making them important for early growth and development.

The analysis identified more than 14,000 DNA sites where methylation levels were associated with age. Most of these sites showed a gradual decrease in methylation as men got older. The changes at individual sites were small, but they were consistent across the dataset.





Many age-related sites clustered near imprint control regions.





Several genes near these regions have been linked to autism in previous genetic and functional studies, and they are involved in processes such as early brain growth and communication between nerve cells.

What sperm epigenetic changes may mean for autism risk

The findings add weight to the idea that a father’s age can shape sperm biology in ways that may matter for child development.





Rather than pointing to single genes or mutations, the study suggests a broader shift in epigenetic regulation. This fits with current thinking about autism as a condition shaped by many small genetic and non-genetic influences acting together.

Advertisement





The authors are careful not to overstate their results: “Measured DNA methylation effect sizes were subtle, but small epigenetic disturbances in sperm may be important on a population level, especially if men continue delaying fatherhood.”





The authors stress that these changes do not predict autism in individual children but may slightly shift risk across a population.





However, the age range in participants leaves open the question of what happens to those who become fathers later in life. The study also does not include data from children, so it cannot show that these methylation changes are passed on or affect development. The effects observed are modest and may only have consequences alongside other genetic or environmental factors.





Future studies will need larger groups of men, wider age ranges, and follow-up data from families. Combining DNA methylation with other layers of sperm biology, such as RNA and chromatin structure, would also help clarify how these changes work.





Overall, the study does not provide final answers, but it offers a solid starting point for deeper work on how paternal age may influence autism risk.

Reference: Casella E, Depovere J, Delger C, et al. Age-specific DNA methylation alterations in sperm at imprint control regions may contribute to the risk of autism spectrum disorder in offspring. Aging. 2025;17(12):2950-2988. doi: 10.18632/aging.206348

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Impact Journals LLC. Material has been edited for length and content.