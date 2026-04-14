We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Alzheimer's Risk Gene Silently Undermines Women's Bone Quality

A gene tied to Alzheimer’s quietly weakens bone in women through a mechanism that is invisible to standard imaging.

News  
Published: April 14, 2026 
Original story from the Buck Institute
Wrist X-ray showing bones and joints of the human hand and forearm.
Credit: Cara Shelton / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 2 minutes

Scientists at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, along with collaborators at UC San Francisco, have discovered that APOE4, the most common genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, causes bone quality deficits specifically in female mice, through a mechanism that is invisible to standard imaging and can emerge as early as midlife.


The findings, published in Advanced Science, reveal an unexpected biological link between Alzheimer’s risk and skeletal health, and identify a new molecular pathway that could one day inform earlier diagnosis of cognitive decline or guide treatment for bone quality loss in women who carry the APOE4 gene.


“What makes this finding so striking is that bone quality is being compromised at a molecular level that a standard bone scan simply will not catch,” says Buck professor Birgit Schilling, PhD, a senior author of the study. “APOE4 is quietly disrupting the very cells responsible for keeping bone strong, and it is doing this specifically in females, which mirrors what we see with Alzheimer’s disease risk.”

Subscribe to Genomics Research updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


Physicians have long observed that people with Alzheimer’s disease suffer bone fractures at higher rates, and that a diagnosis of osteoporosis in women is actually the earliest known predictor for Alzheimer’s. But the underlying mechanism connecting brain and bone health has remained elusive.


To investigate this connection, researchers, led by research scientist and co-first author of the paper Charles Schurman, PhD, first performed a proteomic analysis of aged mouse bone, a comprehensive survey of all the proteins present in the tissue. “The team discovered that bone, and particularly osteocytes, the long-lived cells embedded within it, is unusually rich in proteins associated with neurological disease, including apolipoprotein E [APOE] and amyloid precursor protein,” says Schurman. “Notably, APOE expression in osteocytes was twice as high in aged female mice as in young or male mice.”


The team then turned to a humanized mouse model carrying either APOE2 (associated with reduced Alzheimer’s risk), APOE3 (considered neutral), or APOE4 (the risk variant), and analyzed bone and hippocampal tissue from the same animals. APOE4 produced strong, sex-specific effects on both the bone transcriptome and proteome; researchers found the protein-level disruption in bone was actually more pronounced than the corresponding changes in the hippocampus.


Despite the protein level disruption, cortical bone structure appeared normal under imaging. Researchers found that bone quality deficits arose not from changes in bone shape or density, but from APOE4’s suppression of perilacunar/canalicular remodeling, the process by which osteocytes actively maintain the microscopic channels that keep bone mechanically resilient. When this maintenance breaks down, bone quality deteriorates even when it looks intact.


“These results suggest that osteocytes could serve as early biological sentinels for age-related cognitive decline in women carrying APOE4,” says professor Lisa Ellerby, PhD, also a senior author of the paper. The Ellerby lab studies genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s.  “We think that targeting osteocyte function may open a new front in preserving bone quality in this population.”


Researchers say there is a larger takeaway from this research that links brain and bone science.  “While we think this work is relevant for human patients with Alzheimer’s disease or with osteoporosis, this study also highlights the need for researchers to consider the human body as an entire system without isolating organs and diseases from each other,” says Ellerby.


Reference: Schurman CA, Kaur G, Kaya S, et al. Alzheimer’s disease risk factor APOE4 exerts dimorphic effects on female bone. Adv Sci. 2026:e23511. doi: 10.1002/advs.202523511

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Related Topic Pages
Neurodegeneration
RNA-Seq
Next-Generation Sequencing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter