Ancient DNA From a Tiny Bone Reveals Neanderthal Migration

The human bone was scanned using micro-CT imaging, which revealed it was likely to have come from a thigh bone. Subsequently, it was also radiocarbon dated using the most up-to-date decontamination methods, which placed the bone between 46,000 and 44,000 years ago, securely within the Palaeolithic period.





"This was an extremely exciting discovery, especially since previous human remains at Starosele were thought to be Homo sapiens from much later periods," said Pigott. "When the radiocarbon results came back, we knew we had found a truly Palaeolithic human. It was an unforgettable moment — and it happened to be only the 46th bone I analysed with ZooMS. Across Eurasia, very few human fossils are known from this crucial period when Neanderthals disappeared and Homo sapiens replaced them, and still fewer with genetic Information".

A glimpse into Neanderthal mobility

The discovery highlights the mobility and resilience of Neanderthals, revealing that these ancient humans were more widespread in their dispersal than often previously assumed.





Co-authors Konstantina Cheshmedzhieva and Martin Kuhlwilm of the University of Vienna led the genetic analysis on the new human remains, finding that the human bone belonged to a Neanderthal, which the team named "Star 1". Surprisingly, this individual was most closely related to Neanderthals from Siberia's Altai region, more than 3,000 kilometers to the east, but also with Neanderthals that once lived in regions of Europe such as Croatia. The findings confirm previous studies suggesting that Neanderthals once dispersed over vast distances across Eurasia during the Late Pleistocene, from as far west as central Europe to central Eurasia. This work places the Crimean Peninsula at the crossroads of this Neanderthal migration corridor.





Through climate and human habitat modelling, Elke Zeller (University of Arizona, US) and Axel Timmermann (Pusan National University, South Korea) identified two favourable climatic periods (120,000 and 60,000 years ago) during which Neanderthals may have moved between Crimea, central Asia, and Europe, perhaps following migrating herds of animals.





"Our work demonstrates that by combining techniques such as ZooMS, radiocarbon dating, and ancient DNA analysis, even the smallest bone fragments can yield profound information about our evolutionary past", senior author Tom Higham from the University of Vienna summarizes. "This type of multianalytical work applied to other collections will help us uncover more hidden human remains, and bring us closer to understanding the complex story of human evolution across Eurasia. Our understanding of Neanderthals has changed so much over the last few years. Our new study confirms that they were capable of moving long distances in various directions, something we thought for many decades was restricted almost exclusively to our species."

