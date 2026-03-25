Ancient DNA Paints a Picture of How Modern Dogs Evolved

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Advanced genetic techniques have enabled researchers to distinguish ancient remains as dog or wolf, revealing when domestication occurred and how agriculture shaped the genetics of modern-day canines.





While it has been documented that dogs were the first animals to be domesticated by humans towards the end of the last Ice Age, where this happened and which groups of people were involved has remained unknown.





“Dogs were the only domesticated animal to predate farming, so their evolution can help us understand how a big shift in lifestyle shaped our own history,” said Dr. Pontus Skoglund, senior group leader of the Ancient Genomics Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute and senior author of the new paper.

Ancient samples prove challenging

The oldest canid (members of the dog family) remains that might have been domesticated dogs—based on their morphology—have been found across Europe and range from 14,000–17,000 years old.





The similarities between wolves and dogs make classifying their remains by studying bone structure and appearance difficult, and until now, analyzing their DNA has proved challenging.

The amount of sample-specific DNA in ancient remains is low, with 95% of remains from the Upper Palaeolithic and Mesolithic periods found to have less than 5% endogenous DNA. These samples are also frequently contaminated with microbes, whose DNA interferes with analysis.





To tackle these problems, the researchers used a technique that boosts DNA recovery in human studies—hybridization capture—to increase the amount of usable DNA from the canid remains.





They also designed probes to isolate canid DNA from contaminating microbial DNA.

Ancient DNA analysis distinguishes dogs from wolves

The research team analyzed DNA from 216 canid skeletal remains, of which 181 originated from pre-Neolithic contexts in Europe. Samples included remains from the Kesslerloch site in Switzerland, the Gnirshöhle site in Germany, the Skateholm site in Sweden, and cave sites in Belgium.





By quantifying the amount of genetic drift shared with a modern-day dog, the researchers distinguished whether samples were from dogs or wolves in 141 out of the 216 remains analyzed.





A canid from a Belgian cave site was previously thought to be a dog, based on its small size and evidence of human modification, but the genetic analysis revealed that it had full wolf-like ancestry.

“Strictly speaking, genetic data cannot rule out that any of the individuals we classify as wolves had been domesticated independently and thus could also be considered dogs in some sense, but in this work we only intend the word dog to refer to members of the known Canis lupus familiaris population,” said the researchers.

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They also identified one of the oldest dogs ever recorded, by confirming the genetic identity of a 14,200-year-old canid specimen from the Kesserloch cave, which had previously been proposed to be a dog based on its morphology.





“Without using these advanced genetic tools, we wouldn’t be able to confidently distinguish dogs from wolves based on skeletal evidence alone,” said first author Dr. Anders Bergström. “We also wouldn’t have been able to put together such a comprehensive view of their evolution.”

Where did ancient dogs come from?

Previous research had suggested that dogs derive from two distinct wolf sources; an eastern progenitor from eastern Eurasia and a western progenitor from western Eurasia.





All of the dog genomes analyzed in this study had eastern progenitor ancestry, while only some had western ancestry.





Based on the results of a statistical analysis, the researchers suggest that early dogs in Europe derive from the same progenitor as dogs in Siberia, East Asia, and Australasia.





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This shared ancestry profile indicates that European dogs weren’t domesticated independently from Asian dogs, and that European wolves had minimal contribution to dog evolution.





Modern-day African, European, and Eurasian dogs are all genetically different. The 14,200-year-old dog from the Kesslerloch cave is of particular interest for understanding the early stages of dog evolution, as it is several thousand years older than other published dog genomes.





It had a divergent ancestry profile, but was ultimately found to be more similar to European dogs. This demonstrates that European and Asian dog ancestry had differentiated 14,200 years ago.





Therefore, to reflect the shared domestication pathway and enough time for Asian and European dogs to become genetically different, dogs are likely to have been domesticated well before this time point.

From ancient dogs to modern-day pets: The influence of farming

Dogs were domesticated before the arrival of farming in Europe, which was driven by a large-scale migration of people from Southwest Asia in the Neolithic period. As a result, early Neolithic humans in Europe typically had around 70-80% Southwest Asian ancestry.





The new research showed that European dogs also saw a shift in their genetics around this time, with an influx of Southwest Asian ancestry that mirrored that of humans, but to a much lesser extent.





This indicates that dogs that lived with hunter-gatherer groups were not replaced when farming societies arrived; instead, they were incorporated into the Neolithic farming dog populations.

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“It’s fascinating that dogs living before the era of agriculture contributed substantially to the genetics of farming and present-day European dogs. Dogs were clearly important to our ancestors, as the first farmers seem to have adopted previous hunter-gatherer dogs into their groups as they moved into Europe,” Skoglund said.





Modern-day European dogs remain genetically largely similar to Neolithic dogs, the researchers found, suggesting that these dogs might trace around half of their ancestry to dogs that lived with pre-farming hunter-gatherer groups in Europe.





“Many questions remain: we’re still researching where and how dogs spread across Europe after likely domestication somewhere in Asia. Each piece of evidence is a step forward in this journey,” Bergström concluded.





Reference: Bergström A, Furtwängler A, Johnston S et al. Genomic history of early dogs in Europe. Nature. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-026-10112-7.





This article is a rework of a press release issued by the Francis Crick Institute. Material has been edited for length and content.