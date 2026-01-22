Ancient DNA Pushes Syphilis Lineage Back 5,500 Years

Read time: 3 minutes

Syphilis has a long and contested history, but its true origins remain unresolved.





Now, researchers studying ancient DNA from a 5,500-year-old human skeleton in Colombia have identified an early relative of the bacterium that causes syphilis, pushing its genetic record back by ~3,000 years and challenging long-held ideas about how the disease emerged.

Why syphilis origins remain controversial

Syphilis is one of several related infections known as treponemal diseases, alongside yaws, bejel, and pinta. These diseases have affected human populations for thousands of years. Yet their deeper history is still unclear, especially when it comes to where and when syphilis first appeared.





“The origin and evolutionary history of treponematoses remain the subject of longstanding debate,” said the authors of the latest study.





Ideas about syphilis origins sit at the intersection of medicine, anthropology, and colonial history, which has shaped stigma around the disease.





“There are three dominant models for the timing and location of syphilis’s first appearance,” explained Molly Zuckerman and Lydia Ball in a related perspective.





One model is the Columbian hypothesis, which argues that syphilis emerged in the Americas and was carried to Europe after 1492. The second is the pre-Columbian hypothesis, which suggests related infections were already present in Europe before contact, and a third group of ideas, often called Unitarian or modified Columbian models, proposes that different treponemal diseases reflect the same or closely related bacteria responding to local environments and social conditions.





Skeletal signs linked to syphilis are uncommon and often hard to distinguish from other diseases. Recovering ancient bacterial DNA is also technically challenging, especially for T. pallidum, which leaves very little genetic material behind. Before now, the oldest confirmed genomes were only ~2,000–2,500 years old, even though skeletal evidence in the Americas is much older.





This gap has kept older assumptions in place. The new study aimed to test that idea by pushing the genetic record of T. pallidum much further back in time.

Ancient DNA reveals an early syphilis-related lineage

The research team analyzed remains from an individual who lived ~5,500 years ago in the Sabana de Bogotá region of present-day Colombia. At that time, people in the area lived as hunter-gatherers. The skeleton showed no clear outward signs of syphilis, but it did come from a region where treponemal disease has been reported in other ancient remains.





The researchers extracted ancient DNA from a fragment of long bone and screened it for traces of pathogens. From this, they reconstructed the majority of a T. pallidum genome, which they labelled TE1-3.





The genome covered ~78.5% of the modern reference genome. Although the level of coverage is high for ancient bacterial DNA, large sections were still missing.





When the team compared TE1-3 with modern and previously known ancient strains, they found that it sits on a very early branch of the T. pallidum family tree, which split off before the lineages that cause syphilis, yaws, and bejel today.





In other words, this is not an early example of modern syphilis, but a close relative that existed much earlier.





However, genetic analysis showed that TE1-3 clearly belongs to the T. pallidum species, despite being distinct from all known modern subspecies.





The genome contained the same set of genes linked to infection and disease in modern strains, suggesting that the bacterium already had the capacity to cause serious illness; however, the presence of these genes alone cannot show how the disease was transmitted or how severe symptoms were in ancient populations.





Ancient DNA cannot determine when or if syphilis became sexually transmitted, leaving a key aspect of its history unresolved.

What does a 5,500-year-old genome mean for syphilis research?

The study pushes the confirmed genetic history of T. pallidum back by ~3,000 years, showing that it was present among small, mobile hunter-gatherer groups thousands of years earlier than previously thought. That finding broadens how scientists think about disease emergence and weakens simple links between infection and agriculture.





The work also raises the possibility that early T. pallidum strains moved between humans and animals, shaped by mobility and close contact with local environments. While this idea remains speculative, it fits with growing evidence that many infections have complex ecological histories.





“Reframing syphilis, alongside other infectious diseases, as products of both localized and highly specific evolutionary, ecological, and biosocial conditions and globalization may represent critical steps toward reducing stigma and improving public health,” said Zuckerman and Ball.





However, the study was based on a single ancient genome, with incomplete coverage, and there are no equally old genomes from Europe or other regions for direct comparison.





Future research will need more ancient genomes from different places and times, alongside studies of human immune responses and closer collaboration with Indigenous communities. Taken together, this work does not settle the syphilis debate, but it does shows how much of the story is still missing.

