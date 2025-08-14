Ancient DNA Reveals West African Ancestry in Early Medieval England

Archaeologists have analysed the DNA of two unrelated individuals buried in seventh- century-AD cemeteries on the south coast of England, revealing that they both had recent ancestors, likely grandparents, from West Africa.





During the Early Middle Ages, England saw significant migration from continental northern Europe. Historical accounts describe the settlement of Angles, Saxons, and Jutes, who gave their names to the Anglo-Saxon period and perhaps the country itself. However, the extent of movement from further afield was less clear.





“Migration and its direction, scale and impact have been much debated in European archaeology,” state the authors. “Archaeogenetic research can now provide new insight, even identifying individual migrants”.





Therefore, to shed more light on migration in early medieval Europe, researchers from several universities performed ancient DNA analysis on individuals buried at two seventh-century AD cemeteries on England’s south coast: Updown in Kent and Worth Matravers in Dorset. Their results are published in two articles in the journal Antiquity, one on each cemetery.