Ancient Gene Mutation Linked to Disease Susceptibility in Oceania

Summary Researchers at the University of Colorado have discovered that a gene variant, KIR3DL1*114, linked to Denisovans, may impact the immune response in First Nations peoples of Oceania. This allele is prevalent among about 30% of this population, potentially contributing to increased vulnerability to infectious diseases. Key Takeaways The KIR3DL1*114 allele is unique to First Nations Oceanians and may affect immune response. Up to 30% of the population carries this allele, which could influence health outcomes. The study highlights the impact of archaic genetics on contemporary health disparities.





An ancient gene mutation among First Nations inhabitants of Oceania may make them more susceptible to infectious diseases like influenza, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.





“We found quite a diverse set of genes in this population but there was one allele that really stood out in terms of genetic composition,” said the study’s lead author Paul Norman, PhD, professor of biomedical informatics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “We did some investigating, and we suspect this allele to be of archaic human origin.”





The study was published today in the journal Cell in collaboration with researchers from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Mexico and the United Kingdom.





The researchers traced the allele, a variant of a gene that arises from a mutation, to the ‘archaic people’ or Denisovans who diverged from modern humans before eventually going extinct. Scientists believe the First Nations inhabitants of Australia, New Guinea, American Samoa, New Caledonia, the Solomon Islands and other parts of Oceania encountered and interbred with Denisovans after leaving Africa and traveling through Europe and Eurasia. That’s where researchers believe they picked up the allele.

It’s known as KIR3DLI*114 and the study said it is widespread and unique to Oceania as an allele derived from these archaic people. They suspect it may affect the body’s immune response to infection, among factors accounting for the severity and poor outcomes of infectious diseases among First Nations peoples across Oceania.





The scientists studied the immunogenic composition of this group and identified `a unique and divergent form of KIR3DL1’ with characteristics of archaic human genetic sequences. Then they investigated the origin, distribution and functions of the allele to determine if it impacted the course of natural killer (NK) cell-driven immunity across Oceania.





Norman said the allele strongly inhibits these immune cells, but we don’t know yet if that helps or hinders in the overall response to any specific infectious disease or other ailment affecting the current population.





“It must have had a protective quality once and we want to see what that is,” he said.





The study found up to 30% of First Nations individuals in Oceania carry this allele or about five million people.





The implications are wide-ranging for innate and adaptive immunity, autoimmunity, cancer, immunotherapy and neurological disease. The study shows the direct impact of archaic genetics on First Nations peoples of Oceania.





“This is the first real demonstration of a really clear function of one of these archaic genes,” Norman said. “The bigger picture is that we are using these methods to study these populations with the goal of addressing health disparities today and treating diseases across the populations.”





Norman noted that this real-world study represents “our comprehensive collaboration with immunologists and infectious disease experts from the University of Melbourne and the Doherty Institute, structural biologists from Monash University, and Indigenous health researchers from Charles Darwin University, Menzies School of Health Research and Central Queensland University, all in Australia, as well the Papua New Guinea Institute of Medical Research and the University of Oxford UK. We are very grateful to all the participants for their contribution to this unique study.”





