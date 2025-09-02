We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Ancient Microbial DNA Found in 1.1-Million-Year-Old Mammoth

Scientists have uncovered microbial ancient DNA from the remains of woolly and steppe mammoths – some over a million years old.

News  
Published: September 2, 2025 
Written by 
Isabel Ely, PhD
Two woolly mammoths walking across snow covered tundra.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

“Imagine holding a million-year-old mammoth tooth. What if I told you it still carries traces of the ancient microbes that lived together with this mammoth?” For Dr. Benjamin Guinet, a postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Palaeogenetics, and his team, this striking thought experiment has become reality.


In a groundbreaking study published in Cell, researchers at the Centre – a collaboration between Stockholm University and the Swedish Museum of Natural History – have recovered microbial DNA preserved in the remains of both woolly and steppe mammoths, some more than a million years old.


The team analyzed microbial DNA from 483 mammoth specimens, with 440 sequenced for the first time. Among them was a steppe mammoth that roamed the Earth ~1.1 million years ago. Using advanced genomic and bioinformatic tools, the scientists were able to separate microbes that coexisted with living mammoths from those that invaded the carcasses long after death.

Subscribe to Genomics Research updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Guinet explained that the “results push the study of microbial DNA back beyond a million years, opening up new possibilities to explore how host-associated microbes evolved in parallel with their hosts.”

Six microbial groups consistently associated with mammoths

Genome analyses revealed six microbial groups consistently associated with mammoths, including relatives of Actinobacillus, Pasteurella, Streptococcus and Erysipelothrix.


Notably, one Pasteurella-related bacterium closely resembles a pathogen that still causes fatal outbreaks in African elephants. As African and Asian elephants are the closest living relatives of mammoths, this discovery raises the possibility that mammoths may have been vulnerable to similar infections.


The researchers reconstructed partial genomes of Erysipelothrix from a 1.1-million-year-old steppe mammoth. This represents the oldest host-associated microbial DNA ever recovered, pushing the limits of what ancient DNA can reveal about the relationships between extinct animals and their microbiomes.


“As microbes evolve fast, obtaining reliable DNA data across more than a million years was like following a trail that kept rewriting itself,” noted senior author Dr. Tom van der Valk of the Centre for Palaeogenetics.


van der Valk further detailed in a press release: “Our findings show that ancient remains can preserve biological insights far beyond the host genome, offering perspectives on how microbes shaped adaptation, disease and even extinction in Pleistocene ecosystems.”

A glimpse into the microbial worlds of extinct megafauna

Despite the challenges of degraded DNA and limited comparative data, the study provides an unprecedented glimpse into the microbial worlds of extinct megafauna.


The results suggest that some microbial lineages persisted alongside mammoths for hundreds of thousands of years, spanning vast geographic ranges and evolutionary timescales – from more than 1 million years ago to the final days of woolly mammoths on Wrangel Island about 4,000 years ago.


Dr. Love Dalén, professor of evolutionary genomics at the Centre for Palaeogenetics concluded that “this work opens a new chapter in understanding the biology of extinct species. Not only can we study the genomes of mammoths themselves, but we can now begin to explore the microbial communities that lived inside them.”


Reference: Guinet et al. Ancient host-associated microbes obtained from mammoth remains. Cell. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.08.003


This article is a rework of a press release issued by the Centre for Palaeogenetics. Material has been edited for length and content.

Meet the Author
A picture of Isabel Ely, PhD
Isabel Ely, PhD
Science Writer
Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter