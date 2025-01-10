Ancient Mystery Solved: Ephesos Skull Is Not Cleopatra’s Sister

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers led by Gerhard Weber from the University of Vienna have analyzed a skull discovered in 1929 in the ruins of Ephesos, Turkey. Initially thought to belong to Arsinoë IV, Cleopatra's sister, new findings reveal the skull belongs to a boy aged 11 to 14, who exhibited signs of developmental disorders. This discovery ends decades of speculation surrounding the remains.

The discovery and early speculation

The skull was found within a sarcophagus in a structure known as the "Octagon" during excavations led by Austrian archaeologist Josef Keil. Although no grave goods were found, Keil transported the skull to Vienna for further study. Early analyses by Josef Weninger in the 1950s suggested the remains belonged to a young woman of aristocratic lineage. This speculation fueled the hypothesis that the remains could be Arsinoë IV, who was reportedly murdered in Ephesos around 41 BCE.

Further excavations in 1982 uncovered additional skeletal remains, but these were located in a niche outside the sarcophagus. Despite the disjointed findings, the hypothesis linking the burial site to Arsinoë persisted, driven by the Octagon's architectural resemblance to Egyptian models.

Advanced techniques reveal new truths

The University of Vienna team applied a suite of modern methods to study the skull. Micro-computed tomography archived high-resolution images, and samples from the skull were analyzed for genetic and chronological data. Radiocarbon dating placed the remains between 36 and 205 BCE, aligning with Arsinoë’s timeline. Genetic comparisons confirmed that the skull and the femur from the 1982 excavation belonged to the same individual.





Micro-computed tomography A non-invasive imaging technique that uses X-rays to create high-resolution, 3D images of internal structures. It is commonly used in archaeology and medical research.





Unexpectedly, the analyses identified the presence of a Y chromosome, confirming the individual was male. Detailed morphological studies further revealed that the boy exhibited unique developmental anomalies. For instance, one cranial suture fused prematurely, and the upper jaw showed underdevelopment, leading to chewing difficulties. Dental analysis revealed uneven tooth wear, likely caused by these jaw abnormalities. While the exact cause remains uncertain, conditions like Treacher Collins syndrome or vitamin D deficiency are potential explanations.





Cranial suture Fibrous joints connecting the bones of the skull. These sutures allow growth during early development and gradually fuse as a person ages. Fibrous joints connecting the bones of the skull. These sutures allow growth during early development and gradually fuse as a person ages. Treacher Collins syndrome A genetic disorder affecting the development of bones and tissues in the face. Symptoms can include underdeveloped cheekbones, jaw abnormalities and ear malformations. A genetic disorder affecting the development of bones and tissues in the face. Symptoms can include underdeveloped cheekbones, jaw abnormalities and ear malformations.

Implications for archaeology and future research

This study refutes the claim that Arsinoë IV was buried in the Octagon. The findings indicate the individual was a Roman boy of high social status, although the Egyptian-inspired architectural elements of the tomb remain unexplained. This revelation redirects efforts to locate Arsinoë's remains and highlights the potential for using advanced analytical techniques in historical investigations.





Reference: Weber GW, Šimková PG, Fernandes DM, et al. The cranium from the Octagon in Ephesos. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):943. doi: 10.1038/s41598-024-83870-x



